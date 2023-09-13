  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Does the UK's voter photo ID rule lock out marginalised Brits?

Lin Taylor profile picture

Lin Taylor

Published: 1 hours and 22 mins ago

Volunteers wait to record voters' intentions at a new polling station at The Turbine Theatre in the Nine Elms ward of the borough of Wandsworth on the day of the local elections, in London, Britain, May 5, 2022
explainer

Volunteers wait to record voters' intentions at a new polling station at The Turbine Theatre in the Nine Elms ward of the borough of Wandsworth on the day of the local elections, in London, Britain, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

What’s the context?

New law to make voters show a photo ID could disenfranchise ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ people and the homeless, say critics

LONDON - Thousands of Britons were unable to vote in recent elections because they had no photo ID, official data shows, raising concerns that marginalised groups - from minorities to the homeless - risk losing their right to vote.

Under new regulations, voters had to provide some form of photo ID to take part in local elections on May 4, in a bid to prevent voter fraud.

Previously, Britons only had to give a name and address.

The Electoral Commission, an independent body that oversees elections, said at least 14,000 eligible voters who showed up at booths across the country were unable to cast a ballot. 

It said the true figure locked out was likely to be even higher, since many would-be voters were turned away before their data was captured by electoral workers, or opted to stay away from polling stations altogether due to the new rules. 

"The new voter ID requirement has posed a barrier to some voters and is likely to have a larger impact at higher turnout polls," said the Commission's Craig Westwood, looking forward to a general election due in the next 16 months canvassing the opinion of almost 50 million voters.

Demonstrators hold placards outside the royal courts of justice
Go DeeperUK digital residence checks lock out refugees, slavery victims
A woman attaches a sign on the wall of a polling station, during the local elections in London, Britain May 5, 2022
Go DeeperBritain’s Voter ID is discriminatory: it must be scrapped
Displaced people queue for food at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 15, 2021
Go DeeperEthiopia digital ID prompts fears of ethnic profiling

At the margins

In a report released on Wednesday, the Commission said the new law had a disproportionate effect on the unemployed, those with disabilities and people from minority ethnic communities.

People living in more deprived areas were also more likely to be turned away than those in wealthier areas, it found.

Critics fear the new rules could lock out millions of Britons without easy access to a photo ID, be it a driving licence or passport, and may deter the young, old, disabled and homeless people from casting their votes, advocates say.

In an all-party parliamentary report last week, lawmakers said there was a "real possibility" that voter ID rules could impact the results of the next general election.

Various photographic documents are valid, including a new Voter Authority Certificate, which is issued free of charge. 

Since its launch in January, about 89,500 people have applied for the document, according to official data. However, only 25,000 people used it at May's local elections, the Electoral Commission said.

According to 2021 research commissioned by the Cabinet Office, 96% of the electorate held a form of ID with a recognisable photo. 

In an electorate of 46.5 million people, that means about 1.9 million eligible voters and nearly 2.6 million Britons across the whole population do not have a recognisable photo ID, according to a December parliamentary report. 

The Cabinet Office says the new rules aim to prevent absentee voting and voter intimidation. 

"Showing identification to vote is a reasonable approach to combat the inexcusable potential for voter fraud in our current system and strengthen its integrity," a Cabinet Office spokesperson said by email.

Yet according to the Electoral Commission, Britain has low levels of voter fraud.

Police investigated 193 cases of voter fraud in 2022; none led to a conviction. 

Here's how the new rules could exclude marginalised Britons from voting, according to campaigners and charities:

Black, Asian and minority groups

Electoral Commission data in 2019 showed that 25% of Black and Asian Britons were not registered to vote, compared to the national average of 17%.

Equality think-tank the Runnymede Trust said voter IDs were likely to have a disproportionate impact on Black and minority ethnic (BME) people.

"Since it was proposed, we have warned that Voter ID is a harmful, counterproductive measure that limits access to democracy for people of colour," said Alba Kapoor, Head of Policy at the Runnymede Trust.

"Voter ID is discriminatory by design ... it must be scrapped before the next general election."

"Voter ID is discriminatory by design...it must be scrapped before the next general election."

Alba Kapoor, Head of Policy at the Runnymede Trust

LGBTQ+ people

Requiring voters to show a photo ID will add bureaucratic hurdles and costs to people who already face inequalities and are less likely to be able to afford a passport or driving licence, says LGBT+ rights group Stonewall.

In a 2021 report, nearly a quarter of trans respondents and almost one in five non-binary respondents said they did not have photo ID. 

"The Voter ID requirement has already stopped many people from voting - and given the difficulties trans people face in updating their identification documents, we can surmise that they as a group are disproportionately affected," Felix Lane, Trans Advocacy Manager at Stonewall, said in emailed comments.

Rights advocates expressed concern that trans people may be denied a vote if they look different from their ID image.

"When it comes to trans people, often a huge part of your life is tied up with whether or not your ID represents you," Cleo Madeleine at the Gendered Intelligence charity told Context.

"Unfortunately, a lot of trans people don't have the resources or supporting information to update something like a driver's licence or a passport with the right gender marker."

Homeless people

Housing charities say the ID requirement could make it even harder for homeless people to vote.

Only 2% of people who are homeless are registered to vote, according to 2017 data by the Cabinet Office. 

"When you  are living on the streets, in a hostel or going from  sofa to sofa, accessing, or keeping a hold of important documents can be a struggle and they can be easily lost or stolen," said Francesca Albanese from charity Crisis.

"By making photo ID mandatory, those without proof of identity – including those experiencing homelessness – are at real risk of being shut out of our democracy," said Albanese, the group's Executive Director of Policy and Social Change.

This article was updated throughout on September 13, 2023 to include data by the Electoral Commission and new comments.

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Facial recognition
  • Digital IDs
  • Data rights

Free event

Trust Conference

19 – 20 October 2023 | London

How do we develop trustworthy tech? Hear from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and global experts at the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s annual event.

Find out more
TC Banner OrganisationTC Banner Organisation
How do we develop trustworthy tech? Hear from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and global experts at the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s annual event.
How do we develop trustworthy tech? Hear from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and global experts at the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s annual event.

Go Deeper

Get our data & surveillance newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

An Amazon delivery worker is striking over extreme heat is seen in this video still
Climate RisksThe Amazon drivers striking for safe conditions in extreme heat
Volunteers wait to record voters' intentions at a new polling station at The Turbine Theatre in the Nine Elms ward of the borough of Wandsworth on the day of the local elections, in London, Britain, May 5, 2022
Digital RightsDoes the UK's voter photo ID rule lock out marginalised Brits?
Agricultural worker Ernesto Hernandez takes a water break while enduring high temperatures in a tomato field, as a heat wave affects the region near Winters, California, U.S. July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Climate Risks'It torments you': US workers lack protection from extreme heat
People celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Flint, Michigan, U.S., June 19, 2021
Socioeconomic InclusionUS colleges confront slavery ties with descendant scholarships
A farmer gathers seaweed in this illustration picture. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Karif Wat
  1. 1

    India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

  2. 2

    US schools ban 'rampant' post-pandemic cellphone use

  3. 3

    Bollywood's behind-the-scenes women bypass 'boys' club' unions

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  6. 6

    Rags not riches: Ghana drowns in Western castoffs

Most Read

  1. 1

    India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

  2. 2

    US schools ban 'rampant' post-pandemic cellphone use

  3. 3

    Bollywood's behind-the-scenes women bypass 'boys' club' unions

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?