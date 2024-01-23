Could farmers' protests fuel backlash to the EU's Green Deal?

As farmers protest in Germany and elsewhere, some of their anger is turning towards Brussels over the EU's environmental targets

Struggling EU farmers angry over high costs, regulations

Protesters say green targets add to their difficulties

Climate change impacts take heavy toll on agriculture

BRUSSELS – Europe's farmers are angry, staging tractor blockades and noisy rallies from Romania to Germany in recent months to protest an earnings squeeze they blame partly on green policies including pesticide bans and nitrogen emissions curbs.

One of farmers' main complaints is high business costs - in part from the expense of complying with EU environmental targets aimed at cutting planet-warming carbon emissions and protecting nature. They also say price pressures and increasing competition from imports are hitting their income.

The wave of protest comes as floods, droughts and wildfires linked to climate change take an increasing toll on Europe's harvests, compounding the agricultural sector's problems.

As the farmer's demonstrations spread and put governments on alert, is the unrest a threat to the European Union's Green Deal?

Why are farmers protesting, and where?

In Germany, farmers kicked off the year with a massive demonstration over the coalition government's decision to phase out a tax break on agricultural diesel as it struggles to balance its 2024 budget and decarbonise the economy.

"There is still ... no solution for the urgently needed adaptation to climate change," Germany's DBV farmers' association said in a Jan. 9 social media post.

Fuel subsidy cuts were the "straw that broke the camel's back", it said.

In Romania too, farmers blocked roads in January to protest against rising production costs including diesel prices, insurance rates and EU environmental measures.

Farmers in France are also blocking roads around the country. Like their German counterparts, they are mainly angry over taxes and regulation, but last year held protests against pesticide bans and other green rules.

Last year, protesting farmers in the Netherlands and Belgium took aim at government plans to limit emissions of nitrogen in what European media dubbed the "nitrogen wars".

Relatively large numbers of livestock and heavy use of fertilizers have led to levels of nitrogen oxides in the soil and water that violate EU regulations.

Riding the wave of the Dutch protests, the newly created Farmers Party (BBB) emerged as the big winner in the country's March 2023 regional elections - underscoring the farmers' political clout.