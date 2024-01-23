Could farmers' protests fuel backlash to the EU's Green Deal?
What’s the context?
As farmers protest in Germany and elsewhere, some of their anger is turning towards Brussels over the EU's environmental targets
- Struggling EU farmers angry over high costs, regulations
- Protesters say green targets add to their difficulties
- Climate change impacts take heavy toll on agriculture
BRUSSELS – Europe's farmers are angry, staging tractor blockades and noisy rallies from Romania to Germany in recent months to protest an earnings squeeze they blame partly on green policies including pesticide bans and nitrogen emissions curbs.
One of farmers' main complaints is high business costs - in part from the expense of complying with EU environmental targets aimed at cutting planet-warming carbon emissions and protecting nature. They also say price pressures and increasing competition from imports are hitting their income.
The wave of protest comes as floods, droughts and wildfires linked to climate change take an increasing toll on Europe's harvests, compounding the agricultural sector's problems.
As the farmer's demonstrations spread and put governments on alert, is the unrest a threat to the European Union's Green Deal?
Why are farmers protesting, and where?
In Germany, farmers kicked off the year with a massive demonstration over the coalition government's decision to phase out a tax break on agricultural diesel as it struggles to balance its 2024 budget and decarbonise the economy.
"There is still ... no solution for the urgently needed adaptation to climate change," Germany's DBV farmers' association said in a Jan. 9 social media post.
Fuel subsidy cuts were the "straw that broke the camel's back", it said.
In Romania too, farmers blocked roads in January to protest against rising production costs including diesel prices, insurance rates and EU environmental measures.
Farmers in France are also blocking roads around the country. Like their German counterparts, they are mainly angry over taxes and regulation, but last year held protests against pesticide bans and other green rules.
Last year, protesting farmers in the Netherlands and Belgium took aim at government plans to limit emissions of nitrogen in what European media dubbed the "nitrogen wars".
Relatively large numbers of livestock and heavy use of fertilizers have led to levels of nitrogen oxides in the soil and water that violate EU regulations.
Riding the wave of the Dutch protests, the newly created Farmers Party (BBB) emerged as the big winner in the country's March 2023 regional elections - underscoring the farmers' political clout.
Are environmental policies to blame for farmers' woes?
Agriculture accounts for 10% of the EU's total greenhouse gas emissions and the bloc's landmark Green Deal includes a raft of legislation to reduce emissions as well as hit sustainability targets - changes which require significant investment.
Under the Green Deal's Farm to Fork strategy, farmers would have to halve pesticide use by 2030, reduce fertilisers, double organic farming and rewild landscapes to increase biodiversity.
Farmers want more financial and technical support to comply with such policies, saying the measures are raising their costs, burdening them with bureaucracy and putting them at risk of falling foul of the rules.
At the same time, other factors have weighed on farmers' incomes in recent years - from the COVID-19 pandemic to fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
As well as driving up the cost of fuel and fertiliser, the war has led to increased competition from Ukrainian grain imports - another big complaint among East European farmers.
Price wars between supermarket chains at a time when many consumers are reining in spending have also been blamed for hurting farmers' profitability.
Are farmers' protests a threat to the Green Deal?
Europe's green policies have faced a growing backlash in recent months, and environmental campaigners fear a resurgent far-right could seek to sink more Green Deal regulations if it performs strongly in the European Parliament election in June.
In November, EU lawmakers rejected a plan to reduce the use of pesticides, and the bloc's Nature Restoration Law faced fierce opposition, only narrowly passing in November.
As the June election draws near, governments are wary about growing support among farmers for far-right parties, which have sought to capitalise on the protests as they campaign on an anti-EU, anti-climate policy platform.
Germany's far-right AfD party, hoping for major gains in a string of state elections this year, has portrayed the farmers' protests as a symptom of wider dissatisfaction with the current ruling coalition and climate policies.
However, the head of the DBV farming association has expressed concern that far-right activists may exploit the protests for their own ends.
