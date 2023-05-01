  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.
Climate
Inclusive Economies
Tech & Society

South African entrepreneur drives electric scooter dream

Kim Harrisberg profile picture

Kim Harrisberg

Published: 10 hours and 33 mins ago

Fezile Dhlamini smiles for a photo in his office Johannesburg, South Africa, April 21, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kim Harrisberg
interview

Fezile Dhlamini smiles for a photo in his office Johannesburg, South Africa, April 21, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kim Harrisberg

What’s the context?

African EV markets are starting to take off, but the continent has few manufacturers despite being rich in the resources needed

JOHANNESBURG - Fezile Dhlamini never thought of himself as an entrepreneur, but at the age of 31 he has already dedicated the last seven years of his life to designing and manufacturing South African-made electric transport and cargo scooters.

He grew up both in the townships and suburbs of Johannesburg, exposing him to the country's inequality and apartheid-era spatial planning that, until today, left cities victim to urban sprawl and poorly designed transport routes.

Now, the founder and CEO of Green Scooter is on a mission to source African materials to build African electric vehicles (EVs), utilising resources such as lithium used in batteries.

With a team of five and a fleet of more than 70 scooters, his start-up sells fully electric vehicles and EV power-train components - one of the first to do so in South Africa.

Workers install solar panels on an office building in Skopje, North Macedonia April 19,2023. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Go DeeperHow can the green jobs boom avoid leaving workers behind?
Deconstruction workers remove a chandelier from a home in Potomac, Maryland, in April 2023. Community Forklift/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
Go DeeperUS reuse expert fights throw-away economy through deconstruction
Designer Regina Soto poses next to a mood board from the offices on Someone Somewhere in Mexico City, April 24, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Diana Baptista
Go DeeperMexican designer cuts waste with fashion from Indigenous artisans

Yet Dhlamini has had to tackle widespread scepticism from funders who think he is catering to the wrong market.

South Africa is leading the electric vehicle market in Africa, but in 2020 there were only 6,000 EVs on its roads, making up less than 0.2% of car sales in the country, according to the Energy for Growth Hub think tank.

No large-scale EV manufacturer exists in Africa, with the majority of production taking place elsewhere, such as the United States, China and parts of Europe.

Dhlamini is determined to see EVs designed by Africans, for Africans, to ensure that the resource-rich continent plays its full part in this new green chapter.

Fezile Dhlamini smiles while grabbing the steering hands of the electric scooter he designed and built in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 21, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kim Harrisberg

Fezile Dhlamini smiles while grabbing the steering hands of the electric scooter he designed and built in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 21, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kim Harrisberg

Fezile Dhlamini smiles while grabbing the steering hands of the electric scooter he designed and built in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 21, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kim Harrisberg

Why did you choose this job?

"In 2015, I was in a small South African town called Richards Bay. It was a hot, humid day and I saw a lady jump out of a minibus taxi carrying a bunch of shopping bags. I knew she was about to begin her last mile, and that could be about a 3-5 km walk. And it bothered me. So I got obsessed with resolving last-mile transport in an affordable way.

I have always been fascinated with science, tech and design. I watched hours of YouTube videos on mobility in Africa and realised early on that we will have to participate with a much smaller vehicle that costs less. Then the environment came into play and I knew electric vehicles made the most sense.

What do you enjoy about the job?

"I love the fact that I started. I told myself that I will see this through. Now we have 70 vehicles in total - 54 are on the road in cities all over the country.

When I take the scooters into townships, you have all these kids... running beside the vehicle and pointing at it and laughing. Then they think: 'Wait, why is there is no sound? Wait, this thing is electric' - and there is an 'Aha!' moment for them.

The problem was that the exposure to electric vehicles was never going to happen for people in townships in this decade. I would love to see those kids becoming the engineers and scientists that build the world around us."

What are the challenges?

"I faced about 370 funding rejections before I got one 'yes'. I have had no government support. I was told there is no market for electric vehicles, I was asked what about load-shedding? No one was willing to fund me. People asked: "What makes you think electric will replace fossil fuels?' I told them that's what people used to say about horses.

The biggest challenge in South Africa, the reason why we have so many cars on the road, is because of our spatial planning. There is no sustainable transport network.

There's also no African battery supplier, so we import battery cells from India, Taiwan and China. I have ambitions of getting into the battery manufacturing space. We've got the lithium, we've got the reserves on the continent.

In Africa, South Africa itself, we have highly qualified engineers, but we lose them to other countries because we're not creating the environment for them to grow in.

To make South Africa a more investor-palatable country, we need better governance."

How do you see jobs in your sector evolving in the next decade?

"We have a passenger and a cargo vehicle - and a third one on its way, which is a cargo unit that has solar power back-up and can go up to 60 km (37 miles) per hour.

In the next 12 months, we will have built another 72 units and we hope to employ another 37 people. In the next decade we hope to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

We want to focus on three things: employment, skills transfer and carbon-zero. We are also working with a local university to design graduate programmes that focus on the EV space for engineering and science students.

I'm not going to say I have never thought about giving up, with the government not supporting me - even as they claim to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). But I believe in what we are doing ... I want to play my part."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

(Reporting by Kim Harrisberg; Editing by Megan Rowling and Kieran Guilbert.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

Adaptation
Energy efficiency
Net-zero
Green jobs

FEATURED PODCAST

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

These links open on reuters.com

Related

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Workers install solar panels on an office building in Skopje, North Macedonia April 19,2023. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Just TransitionHow can the green jobs boom avoid leaving workers behind?
Indigenous leader Ytapuã Pataxó poses at the Aldeia Velha territory, near Arraial D'Ajuda in Porto Seguro district, Brazil, April 22, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Rogério Naba
NatureAs Brazil's Lula recognizes Indigenous lands, a community waits
Workers install a rotor blade on a power-generating wind turbine during a construction of a wind farm by Kazakh company Samruk-Energy in cooperation with the Chinese PowerChina Corporation in the Almaty region, Kazakhstan April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Just TransitionWanted: More skills for workers as green jobs grow
Context East Africa Correspondent Nita Bhalla and Purity, a ridehailing driver, sit in a car in Nairobi, Kenya, in this video still filmed February 28, 2023
Socioeconomic InclusionRide-hailing apps have a gender problem. These women drivers are fighting back
Protesters gather inside the South Carolina House as members debate a new near-total ban on abortion with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest at the state legislature in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Most Read