  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Reporter's Notebook: War and want in broken Lebanon

Nazih Osseiran profile picture

Nazih Osseiran

Published: 6 hours and 35 mins ago

A firefighter works at the site of an Israeli strike, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
first person

A firefighter works at the site of an Israeli strike, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

What’s the context?

Our Middle East correspondent reports from Beirut, the traumatised capital of a country that can't afford all-out war with Israel

It was the deadliest day in Lebanon for decades but the young woman in Adloun, a coastal town near the southern border, said she wanted to go through with the online job interview, even as Israeli airstrikes hit buildings nearby and her children shrieked in terror.

My friend, who was carrying out the interview, told her she could reschedule.

But she insisted. What else could she do? She was terrified of missing a chance to work.

I understand her desperation. Lebanon cannot afford the conflict that is now unfolding across the country. Around 80% of the population has sunk below the poverty line since the economy imploded in 2019, the Lebanese pound has slumped and banks have locked most depositors out of their savings.

And now war has come and with it the threat of a wider collapse that could extend far beyond the country's borders and destabilise a whole region.

A child holds a booklet as he waits inside a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) health center at Shatila Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon January 30, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Go DeeperUNRWA funding cuts put Lebanon's Palestinian refugees on alert
People use their mobile phones whilst walking in Beirut, Lebanon January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Go DeeperLebanon in crisis: Emergency numbers and suicide hotlines falter
Truck drivers sit near lines of aid trucks for Gaza waiting to be deployed, in Al Arish, Egypt, July 4, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Go DeeperExtreme heat poses new challenge for aid agencies in Gaza

After almost a year of war in Gaza, Israel is shifting focus to its northern frontier with Lebanon, where Iran-backed Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of the Hamas militants in Gaza, who are also backed by Iran.

On Monday alone, Israeli airstrikes killed around 500 people, including 35 children, and left nearly 2,000 people injured.

As the bombs fell across Lebanon this week, tens of thousands of people – whole families, women, children and the elderly – packed into their cars and crawled north on choked highways to the relative safety of my home town of Beirut, a once lively, cosmopolitan city.

But even here, safety is not assured.

On Monday evening, an apparent Israeli airstrike hit a building not far from my father's clothing shop in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. If it had happened any earlier, my father might have been one of the hundreds being ferried to the overcrowded, underequipped hospitals.

All day I could hear the piercing sirens of ambulances as they rushed down the highway near my home, ferrying the wounded.

It's a sound that had become all too familiar over the past days, a strident harbinger of what was to come.

Last week, pagers used by Hezbollah members - including fighters and medics - simultaneously detonated across Lebanon in what security sources told Reuters was an Israeli attack. At least 12 people were killed and nearly 3,000 wounded.

The bloodied survivors, some missing fingers, others with lacerated faces or missing eyes, and some with bodies flayed open by shrapnel, descended on the country's crisis-hit hospitals.

They were unable to cope then. They are unable to cope now.

"It's just like the port blast," I thought to myself after the news broke, remembering the 2020 explosion that destroyed much of the city and killed more than 200 people, while overwhelming doctors and hospitals.

Since that calamity - and because of it - the healthcare sector here has been on its knees. Hospitals were destroyed in the blast, funding dried up, and many doctors and nurses left the country for better prospects abroad.

I was in Beirut then too. My mind has largely shut out the trauma of that day but my body remembers whenever Israeli fighter jets buzz above the city, breaking the sound barrier over our heads as they stage mock raids, like they have been doing for the past month.

When this happens, I rush to the bathroom, the safest place in my apartment, feeling like prey stalked by an unseen predator. I know exactly how many steps I will need to make it there from my usual place on the couch – three, if you leap from your seat.

When I hear unexplained booms or bangs, I freeze and seek out the nearest human – my wife, or a friend. Our eyes meet in silent consternation before someone whispers 'car' or 'neighbour' – our code for, 'relax, it's not an explosion, it's not an airstrike'.

Sometimes, I laugh at myself, jumping at the slightest sound. And me with a concrete roof over my head.

I know others are far more exposed, those living in Gaza, those in south Lebanon, those already displaced from their homes with only a flimsy tent between themselves and the possible death from above that has defined almost a year of conflict.

(Reporting by Nazih Osseiran ; Editing by Clar Ni Chonghaile.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Unemployment
  • Wealth inequality
  • War and conflict
  • Poverty
  • Cost of living

Free event

Trust Conference

22 October – 23 October 2024 | London

What roles must CEOs and businesses play when it comes to climate, socio-economic inclusion and the use of AI for good? Join experts working towards fairer societies at the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s annual event.

Find out more
TC Banner OrganisationTC Banner Organisation
Tulips bloom in Bryant Park in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tulips bloom in Bryant Park in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A firefighter works at the site of an Israeli strike, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Money, Power & PeopleReporter's Notebook: War and want in broken Lebanon
Participants walk in the rain at the Aalborg Pride Parade in Aalborg, Denmark, July 13, 2024. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
Socioeconomic InclusionDenmark's decade of self-ID cools debate on trans rights
People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in New York City, U.S., September 10, 2024. REUTERS/Adam Gray
AIHow do Trump and Harris differ on AI policy?
A pharmasist dispenses anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs at a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Socioeconomic InclusionNamibia marks HIV/AIDS wins but stigma puts LGBTQ+ people at risk
A displaced Afghan family from Kunduz province, whose house was destroyed by flood, lives in an open area in front of the ruins of a 1500-year-old Buddha statue, in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, March 2, 2023
  1. 1

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  2. 2

    The Haida fought logging in Canada. Now they control its future

  3. 3

    After years of wildfires, Algeria tames the flames

  4. 4

    How does Indonesia's palm oil industry fuel the climate crisis?

  5. 5

    Namibia marks HIV/AIDS wins but stigma puts LGBTQ+ people at risk

  6. 6

    Why the UN must take the lead on helping countries with debt

Most Read

  1. 1

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  2. 2

    The Haida fought logging in Canada. Now they control its future

  3. 3

    After years of wildfires, Algeria tames the flames

  4. 4

    How does Indonesia's palm oil industry fuel the climate crisis?

  5. 5

    Namibia marks HIV/AIDS wins but stigma puts LGBTQ+ people at risk