Greenland, Trump and the race for critical resources

Trump says he wants to make Greenland part of US

Greenland boasts mineral and oil wealth

Oil exploration banned in 2021 over environmental concerns

BRUSSELS - Greenland is at the centre of a diplomatic storm after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he wants to make the Arctic island part of the United States and refused to rule out using economic or military might to force Denmark to hand it over.

Acquiring the world's largest island has been on Trump's wish list since his first term, and any takeover would expand U.S. influence, as well as counter Russian and Chinese competition in the region.

The ice-covered island boasts rich mineral, oil and natural gas wealth - seen by some Greenland politicians as a way to boost self-sufficiency and engineer a split from Denmark.

Yet interest in exploring for oil in Greenland has dwindled in the past decade amid oil price volatility, and the risks and higher costs of working in vulnerable Arctic waters.

So what resources could Trump be eyeing, and how has climate change supercharged the battle for control of the Arctic?

How much oil does Greenland have?

Vast, untapped oil reserves in the Arctic have attracted the interest of fossil-fuel companies for decades.

A U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) estimated that the Arctic could hold most of the world's untapped oil reserves.

A 2007 USGS report estimated there could be the equivalent of 31.4 billion barrels of oil buried under northeast Greenland.

The island's ambitions to become an oil-producing nation began in the 1970s, with mostly unsuccessful drilling efforts, and peaked between 2002 and 2014 when more than 20 offshore licences were granted.

Despite the flurry of research and exploration projects, the government banned oil exploration in 2021 - citing environmental concerns and climate change.

What other minerals are there?

Greenland is also rich in minerals that are crucial to the clean energy transition: be it graphite and lithium, widely used in batteries, or so-called rare earth elements that power electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Most of the country is covered by glaciers, but coastal surveys show the potential also exists to extract a host of minerals, such as copper, iron ore and uranium.

In a 2023 European Commission survey of minerals deemed "critical raw materials", 25 of 34 are found in Greenland.

With the United States and European Union keen to wean off Chinese-dominated supply chains, mining companies have sought to explore Greenland's mineral deposits, but many of their projects have stalled amid red tape and Indigenous opposition.

The left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party swept to victory in 2021, pledging opposition to a large mining project at Kvanefjeld in the south of the island.

While many Greenlanders see mining as an important path towards independence, the Kvanefjeld mine had been a contention point for years, sowing deep environmental divisions.