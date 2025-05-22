Boat driver arrests intensify as EU set to tighten smuggling laws

New people-smuggling rules will worsen criminalisation of migrants and NGOs trying to help them, rights groups warn.

Migrant arrests increase for third year in a row

Parents, shipwreck survivors accused of smuggling

Parliament study calls for pause on law

LONDON - After days at sea making the risky crossing from West Africa to the Canary Islands, migrants typically face hours of questioning by Spanish authorities trying to identify - and detain - the drivers of the boats they came on.

But those drivers usually are neither the ringleaders nor profiteers, and they are being wrongfully charged under European Union counter-smuggling rules, non-governmental organisations say.

This summer, as the European Parliament is expected to finalise its position on proposed updates to EU counter-smuggling legislation, those NGOs are warning that the proposals risk perpetuating injustices and fail to target criminal organisations.

The legislation, called the Facilitators Package, spells out the crimes entailed with intentionally helping people enter or move through the EU.

Advocates like Daniel Arencibia, a lawyer based on the island of Gran Canaria, argue the focus should shift from pursuing boat drivers to prosecuting criminal organisations.

Once drivers are arrested, authorities rarely track down who received money for organising the crossings, he said.

"In the Canary Islands, the drivers going to prison do not receive a single dollar for their activity," Arencibia told Context/the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"They come because they want to find a better life," he said.

Arencibia works on cases of accused migrants in the Canary Islands, where nearly 47,000 people arrived illegally in 2024.

He has been documenting arrests made under people-smuggling laws in the Atlantic region of Spain.