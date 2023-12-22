  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Fortress Europe: Where will the migration flashpoints be in 2024?

Joanna Gill profile picture
Lin Taylor profile picture

Joanna Gill,Lin Taylor

Published: 2 hours and 32 mins ago

A group of migrants walk back to their makeshift camp at sunrise after a failed attempt to cross the Channel to the UK on a small boat, in Sangatte, near Calais, France, August 10, 2023

A group of migrants walk back to their makeshift camp at sunrise after a failed attempt to cross the Channel to the UK on a small boat, in Sangatte, near Calais, France, August 10, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

What’s the context?

After record arrivals in parts of Europe in 2023, efforts to deter migration will be high on the agenda from the UK to Italy

BRUSSELS/LONDON – As governments across Europe pursue policies aimed at deterring growing migration from Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries, rights campaigners say some measures could shut out or even criminalise refugees.

With polls pointing to a swing to the far-right in June's European parliament elections, and migration dominating debate ahead of Britain's 2024 general election, the issue is set to stay high on the political agenda.

The EU aims to overhaul its asylum procedures with its new asylum and migration pact before June's election, boosting support to countries like Italy that receive many seaborne arrivals and scrapping the Temporary Protection Directive, the mechanism which allowed EU countries to welcome millions of Ukrainian refugees.

Rights groups say the new pact could increase arbitrary detention, racial profiling, and repatriations to countries where they are at risk of torture or imprisonment.

Migrants are escorted into Dover harbour, after being rescued while attempting to cross the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Go DeeperUK's Rwanda plan: Which other nations send asylum seekers abroad?
Homeless asylum seekers and citizens demonstrate against eviction from Brussels squat. Belgium August 31 2023
Go DeeperBelgium's housing freeze raises fears of homeless refugee crisis
Members of the staff board a plane reported by British media to be first to transport migrants to Rwanda, at MOD Boscombe Down base in Wiltshire, Britain, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Go DeeperIs Rwanda a safe place to send LGBTQ+ asylum seekers from the UK?

Legal experts say that as government policies increasingly test the limits of international human rights law there could be an increase in court challenges by aid groups and lawyers.

Where will Europe's migration flashpoints be in 2024?

Britain

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government announced plans in December to cut the number of legal migrants arriving after annual net migration hit a record of 745,000 in 2022.

As part of his broader strategy to deter illegal migration, Sunak's government pushed through emergency legislation to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. The bill, which sought to override a ruling by the Supreme Court against the plan, still faces parliamentary hurdles.

If passed, Sunak says flights to Rwanda will begin early next year.

In its first three years, Britain's illegal migration act - passed in 2023 to pave the way for third-country asylum processing - will leave up to 257,000 people in limbo and have their asylum claims deemed inadmissible, according to Britain's Refugee Council charity.

France

French lawmakers rejected the government's immigration bill in December, which aimed to speed up the expulsion of some migrants, while making it easier to obtain residency permits for those who work in sectors struggling to find workers.

The proposals have drawn opposition both from left-wing lawmakers for its strict provisions and from right-wingers, who deemed it too liberal.

Germany

Germany - which received the largest numbers of asylum applications in 2023, is seeking to stem migration with a new tougher migration policy, with rules to cut benefits by doubling the amount of time until asylum seekers receive full social benefits.

Along with Austria, Germany has also expressed interest in the possibility of processing asylum seekers abroad.

Italy

This year was the deadliest since 2017 for the Central Mediterranean crossing used by migrants to reach Italy, with Tunisia overtaking Libya as the main departure point, according to medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières.

Striving to deter the flow of seaborne migrants to its shores, Italy said in November it would build two centres in Albania to host up to 36,000 migrants per year.

The centres, one on the coast for identification and another inland for detention, would be paid in full by Italy and operate under its jurisdiction, meaning they would be covered by European

Union asylum rules but the plan could face bureaucratic hurdles and court challenges.

Spain

The EU's border agency documented a record 13,000 migrants attempting the perilous Western African route to Spain's Canary Islands in October alone, as political turmoil drives African migrants to head north.

The archipelago's seven islands have become the main destination for migrants from Senegal and other African countries trying to reach Spain.

Aiming to reduce arrivals on its southern borders, the EU hopes to station EU Frontex border guards in Senegal and Mauritania.

The bloc also wants to reach more deals with North African and Middle Eastern nations to reduce the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

Belgium

Belgium, which heads to the polls in June for a general election, has seen its current ruling coalition clamp down on migration, with elections likely to sharpen focus on migration.

Citing security concerns, the government wants to step up repatriations after a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia shot dead two Swedish football fans in Brussels in October.

A failure to house asylum seekers has led to thousands of court penalties over the past two years. Rights group Amnesty International is leading calls for authorities to find shelter for more than 2,000 people who end up sleeping on the streets.

Netherlands

Far-right populist leader Geert Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) are seeking to form a coalition government after a shock election win in November.

The anti-Islam Wilders has frequently called for a total ban on immigration, and would likely join forces with Hungary in demanding a much tougher EU stance on irregular migration if he were to become prime minister.

Finland

Amid wider tensions with Moscow, Finland temporarily closed its entire border with Russia at the end of 2023 to stop the flow of asylum seekers.

Helsinki has said a recent rise in asylum seekers arriving via Russia was an orchestrated move by Moscow in retaliation for the Nordic country's decision to increase defence cooperation with the United States, a charge the Kremlin denies.

(Reporting by Joanna Gill in Brussels and Lin Taylor in London; Editing by Helen Popper)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Government aid
  • Race and inequality
  • War and conflict
  • Poverty
  • Migration
  • Future of work
  • Workers' rights
  • Economic inclusion

Featured Podcast

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

In Brazil, barbecue joints like Mocellin, in Rio de Janeiro, are some of the most favoured gathering places for families to celebrate holidays and anniversaries
NatureBrazilians are eating less beef than ever. Is it enough to stop deforestation?
Urban poor residents in Tondo, Manila, often buy their vegetables from this local market. Manila, Philippines, December 7, 2023
Socioeconomic InclusionPhilippines bets on food vouchers to stamp out hunger
U.S. Marines and Sailors with 7th Engineer Support Battalion wear new fire fighting gear as they train with professional wildland firefighters in preparation to help fight fires in California from Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., September 18, 2020
Money, Power & PeopleUS military scrambles to boost firefighters on bases
Students at a government-funded school practise English with an AI-enabled device in the southern city of Bengaluru, India. October 5, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Rina Chandran
AICan generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?
Protesters gather inside the South Carolina House as members debate a new near-total ban on abortion with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest at the state legislature in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
  1. 1

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  2. 2

    Uber for nurses? US health workers turn to gig work

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    UK's Rwanda plan: Which other nations send asylum seekers abroad?

  5. 5

    AI's 'insane' translation mistakes endanger US asylum cases

  6. 6

    Bollywood star or deepfake? AI floods social media in Asia

Most Read

  1. 1

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  2. 2

    Uber for nurses? US health workers turn to gig work

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    UK's Rwanda plan: Which other nations send asylum seekers abroad?

  5. 5

    AI's 'insane' translation mistakes endanger US asylum cases