With Ghana needing foreign aid to tackle an economic crisis, president urged not to risk sanctions by signing anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Parliament passed tough anti-LGBTQ bill on Feb. 28

Finance Ministry urges president not to sign bill

Foreign aid vital for economic recovery in crisis-hit Ghana

LAGOS – Parliament's approval of a bill cracking down on LGBTQ+ people in Ghana has raised fears in the government that the country could lose international aid vital to help its economy recover from a deep crisis.

If President Nana Akufo-Addo ignores Finance Ministry advice and signs the bill into law, penalties for gay sex would be toughened and new offences introduced.

Akufo-Addo has said he will wait for the outcome of a Supreme Court challenge over the constitutionality of the bill, which the Finance Ministry has warned could jeopardise nearly $4 billion in World Bank financing.

Here's what you need to know.

What is Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill?

The bill passed unanimously by lawmakers on Feb. 28 is one of the harshest of its kind in Africa, and has raised concerns that members of the community in the West African nation could face further discrimination and marginalisation as they are denied access to jobs, healthcare services and housing.

Same-sex relations are already punishable by up to three years in jail in the West African country, but the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill would further criminalise LGBTQ+ sex.

If it becomes law, possible jail terms would be lengthened and a slew of new offences added - including simply identifying as LGBTQ+ or showing support for gay and transgender rights.