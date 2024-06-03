  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Mexico's first female president offers little on women's rights

Diana Baptista profile picture

Diana Baptista

Published: 9 hours and 39 mins ago

Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate of the ruling MORENA party, waves after winning the election, in Mexico City, Mexico June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate of the ruling MORENA party, waves after winning the election, in Mexico City, Mexico June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

What’s the context?

Claudia Sheinbaum win is a milestone, but feminists see little hope for change after race dominated by 'issues that matter to men'

  • Election victory is symbolic for feminist movement
  • Sheinbaum lacks agenda on gender issues, experts say
  • Abortion access, gender violence seen as top challenges

MEXICO CITY- Claudia Sheinbaum has made history as the first woman to be elected president of Mexico, but activists fear her win could be largely symbolic after a campaign short on promises to tackle high rates of domestic violence and unequal abortion access.

"Being a woman does not necessarily embody progressiveness in the women's rights' agenda," said Friné Salguero, director at the Simone de Beauvoir Leadership Institute, a feminist civil society group based in Mexico City.

Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor who ran for the ruling Morena party, triumphed over another female candidate - Xóchitl Gálvez, underscoring women's high levels of participation in Mexican politics.

Women hold half of the seats in the country's Congress, according to a list compiled by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), an independent organisation promoting democracy. Only three countries in the world - Rwanda, Cuba and Nicaragua - have a bigger share.

Women ministers and politicians from Europe and Canada attend a discussion during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Go DeeperWomen in parliament: Which countries are making progress?
A seven-month-old baby and her mother look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018
Go DeeperPaid maternity leave around the world: Who gets what?
A man showing symptoms of heat exhaustion touches a bottle of water provided by paramedics during a heatwave in Mexicali, Mexico, July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Victor Medina
Go DeeperHigh heat + big talk: Mexico president hopefuls flunk climate test

But researchers say there is little evidence in Mexico to show that women in leadership do more to advance women's rights than men in the country of 126 million people, where patriarchal attitudes remain strong, especially in rural areas.   

Of the more than 24,000 pieces of legislation introduced in local congresses around the country between 2014 and 2019, only 4,000 included plans to improve women's lives, according to research by political scientist Flavia Freidenberg.

"Even if you put women in congresses or presidencies, this does not mean a progressive or substantive equality agenda will be defended," said Freidenberg, researcher for the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

'Issues that matter to men'

Still, the outcome of Sunday's election shows the successes of the feminist movement since Mexican women were first allowed to vote in 1955, women's rights experts said.

But they said neither Sheinbaum nor Gálvez had addressed gender in their policy agenda, for example, as part of their plans to tackle cartel-related violence and the impact of climate change.

"Neither candidate had a position on trans women's rights. Neither spoke about lesbian women, Indigenous women, or disabled women," said Ericka López Sánchez, professor on gender and democracy for the Guanajuato University.

"Their agendas focused on the issues that matter to men," she said, noting that they had also dodged the sensitive issue of abortion access.

A girl releases colored smoke during a protest in support of safe and legal abortion access to mark International Safe Abortion Day, in Mexico City, Mexico September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A girl releases colored smoke during a protest in support of safe and legal abortion access to mark International Safe Abortion Day, in Mexico City, Mexico September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A girl releases colored smoke during a protest in support of safe and legal abortion access to mark International Safe Abortion Day, in Mexico City, Mexico September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Mexico's Supreme Court declared local criminal penalties for abortion unconstitutional in 2021, and two years later ruled that it was unconstitutional for the federal government to criminalise abortion.

Thirteen states have repealed their penal codes, but abortion is yet to be made legal in 19 penal codes or added as a right in the constitution, as organisations around the country are pushing for.

Neither Sheinbaum nor Gálvez spoke outright about their stance on abortion – with Sheinbaum mentioning that the matter had already been resolved by the Supreme Court and it was time to focus on other women's rights.

Only the third candidate and sole man in the race, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, said publicly that he supported women's right to choose.

"Speaking about abortion was betraying the conservative vote. That was not going to be popular because Mexican society is still largely conservative," said López Sánchez.

Decriminalisation has allowed women in the United States to travel to Mexico for abortion pills.

But many Mexicans – particularly young women, those living in remote communities or with limited access to healthcare - still struggle to obtain abortion pills and contraception.

"We are still behind in making sure that the law becomes a guarantee for rights," said Salguero.

For women's rights advocates including Salguero, the president-elect should make sex education part of the national curriculum from preschool, and listen to young people eager to have a say in the agenda of sexual and reproductive rights.

Women hold a protest ahead of the Day of the Dead against gender violence and femicide in Mexico City, Mexico. October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women hold a protest ahead of the Day of the Dead against gender violence and femicide in Mexico City, Mexico. October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women hold a protest ahead of the Day of the Dead against gender violence and femicide in Mexico City, Mexico. October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Gender-based violence

Combating an epidemic of violence driven by drug cartels will be a top priority for the new president. Gender-based violence, specifically the murder of girls and women, dominated headlines under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Sheinbaum's political patron.

Last year, Mexico recorded 831 feminicides. So far this year, there have been 246 feminicides, according to the latest government statistics.

"Gender violence prevention policies in Mexico have been a failure because all the responsibility falls on the women, not the state," said Maïssa Hubert, subdirector at gender justice centre EQUIS.

As Sheinbaum continues López Obrador's plan to give more power to the military, from giving them full control of big infrastructure projects to a bigger role in public security, Hubert worries this will have negative consequences on women.

"Statistics show that 300,000 women have identified a soldier as their aggressor in terms of community violence. Their presence (of the military) on the community has a large impact on women," Hubert said.

A widespread criticism from feminist groups has also been the decrease of budget support for feminist groups that work for women's rights – particularly the disappearance of resources for shelters for domestic violence victims.

As Mexico City mayor, Sheinbaum had a tense relationship with feminist groups. Her mentor López Obrador labelled them as part of the "opposition" whenever they spoke out about his government's actions.

"We hope there is a new dialogue and openness between civil society organisations and the government, where they recognise that we have carried out interesting projects together," Salguero said.

(Reporting by Diana Baptista in Mexico City and additional reporting by Anastasia Moloney in Bogota; Editing by Helen Popper.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Gender equity
  • Climate finance
  • Future of work
  • Workers' rights
  • Economic inclusion

Featured Podcast

Context logo for the podcast 'Lebanon: Should I stay or should I go?'
2 EPISODES
Lebanon: Should I stay or should I go?
Podcast

Lebanon: Should I stay or should I go?

The show's producers reflect on how the seismic events in Middle East over the past months have affected life in Lebanon

Context logo for the podcast 'Lebanon: Should I stay or should I go?'
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate of the ruling MORENA party, waves after winning the election, in Mexico City, Mexico June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Socioeconomic InclusionMexico's first female president offers little on women's rights
Words reading 'Artificial intelligence AI', miniature of robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration taken December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
AICan AI ever be smarter than humans?
A police officer stands in front of a hoarding featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taranjit Singh Sandhu, an election candidate of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Amritsar constituency, before a farmers' protest in Amritsar, India, May 28, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
AI'Cheapfakes', not deepfakes, spread election lies in India
A health worker speaks to patients at a Family Health Options clinic in the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Money, Power & PeopleHow a Trump win could hurt abortion access around the world
A police officer stands in front of a hoarding featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taranjit Singh Sandhu, an election candidate of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Amritsar constituency, before a farmers' protest in Amritsar, India, May 28, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
  1. 1

    'Cheapfakes', not deepfakes, spread election lies in India

  2. 2

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  3. 3

    Which US states are banning abortion as election nears?

  4. 4

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  5. 5

    Indigenous Filipinos fight Kaliwa dam project on their land

  6. 6

    UK's Rwanda plan: Which other nations send asylum seekers abroad?

Most Read

  1. 1

    'Cheapfakes', not deepfakes, spread election lies in India

  2. 2

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  3. 3

    Which US states are banning abortion as election nears?

  4. 4

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  5. 5

    Indigenous Filipinos fight Kaliwa dam project on their land