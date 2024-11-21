BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth feel a collision of impact after US election

Many Black LGBTQ+ youths are struggling with their mental health after Trump’s victory. We must spread awareness and offer support

Recognizing that the vast majority of Black voters voted for Vice President Harris, it makes sense that Black LGBTQ+ young people might be experiencing increased negative mental health outcomes following the election results.

Within the LGBTQ+ youth community, we're seeing the ripple effect of race-focused rhetoric take a toll. Our analysis at The Trevor Project shows our lines experienced a nearly 700% increase in crisis contact volume related to the election in the days after the vote. One third of those crisis contacts identified as BIPOC LGBTQ+ young people.

In particular, many LGBTQ+ youth are expressing anxiety, stress, and worry. Even before the results of the election were called, The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people, was able to establish a causal link between anti-transgender laws and increased suicide attempts among transgender and nonbinary young people.

In the wake of the U.S. election , crisis lines are surging - an undeniable indication that the most marginalized groups among us are reeling in uncertainty.

The Minority Stress Theory shows us that holding one or more marginalized identities can place individuals at risk for a number of negative physical and mental health outcomes due to stigma and discrimination. Especially when these stigmatizing moments are magnified, LGBTQ+ youth are at higher risk for discrimination, seriously considering suicide, and suicide attempts. Layer on additional marginalized identities, and it's easy to see the amount of pressure is compounding on our young people.

So what do we do now, with this sobering information?

The first step is to believe the data and spread awareness about how marginalized people are hurting right now. If you have a BIPOC young person in your life, check in on them. If you have an LGBTQ+ young person in your life, check in on them. And if you have a BIPOC LGBTQ+ young person in your life, recognize that they may be feeling increased stress based on unique experiences of those intersecting identities.

While the country will continue to process demographic data and how that influenced the election, I want to name that the feeling of being reduced to demographic data can be an isolating experience.

As a Black, nonbinary lesbian who is constantly advocating for my individuality in a world that wants to put us in boxes, I feel this often.

At the same time, we do know unequivocally that folks with marginalized identities face increased challenges compared to those who do not hold marginalized identities. That is a baseline premise that many people still do not accept, despite overwhelming data.

I want to end with a bright spot: this election has brought historic "firsts" that symbolize progress and representation for the LGBTQ+ community. Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. Congress, while Emily Randall became the first LGBTQ+ Latina in Congress - showing young people that their identities, too, can be represented in our nation's leadership.

With each barrier broken, more LGBTQ+ young people can see themselves in those who lead, gaining a renewed sense of hope and opportunity for their futures. Representation matters, and these wins are even more profound against a backdrop of anti-trans attacks that have reached new heights.

To BIPOC LGBTQ+ young people everywhere: know that there are millions and millions of people fighting for your right to exist and succeed. One step at a time, we will never give up on you.

If you or someone you know needs help or support, you can get help from the Trevor Project here TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help