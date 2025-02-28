Burundi shows that land rights are key to economic stability

Ahead of the Global Land Forum (GLF) in Colombia in June, we must place land rights at the centre of discussions on sustainability.

Dennis Omukunde is the regional communication coordinator at the International Land Coalition (ILC) Africa and Hilaire Hatungimana is the project coordinator at the Confederation of Agricultural Producers' Associations for Development (CAPAD).

Across Africa and much of the Global South, land is more than just a physical asset; it is the foundation of security, dignity, and economic survival.

Yet, the question of who owns land remains a major driver of conflict, poverty, and social exclusion, disproportionately affecting vulnerable groups such as women, Indigenous peoples, and youth.

The challenges faced in Burundi, where land disputes and lack of formal ownership continue to hinder economic progress, are a microcosm of broader systemic issues across the continent and the world.

As the world prepares for the Global Land Forum (GLF) in Colombia in June, we must place land rights at the centre of global discussions on sustainable development, equity, and justice.

Burundi: A Case Study in Land Rights Struggles

The recent Burundi National Land Rights Forum highlighted the urgent need for reforms to secure tenure for marginalised groups.

More than 80% of Burundians rely on land for their livelihoods, yet a considerable proportion lack formal titles, making them susceptible to eviction, land grabs, and disputes that often escalate into social unrest.