Here are the world's 10 most forgotten crises

LONDON - From Gaza to Ukraine, more than 180 million people are caught up in humanitarian emergencies, but while a handful make headlines, many crises fly under the radar.

Here are the 10 that attracted the least media attention last year, according to research by aid agency CARE.

These overlooked crises - many exacerbated by climate change and extreme weather - have affected about 35 million people, nearly four times the population of Austria.

Many are in southern Africa where the worst drought in 40 years has been fuelled by El Niño, a climate phenomenon that can exacerbate drought and storms.

ANGOLA - If you have not heard there is a drought in Angola, you are not alone. The crisis, which has impacted more than 2 million people, tops the list of most forgotten emergencies after garnering fewer than 2,000 media articles.

Rich in natural resources, including oil, the southern African country is one of the continent's strongest economies, but the drought has led to severe crop losses.

Some 85% of the population work in agriculture, but many have hardly any seeds and seedlings for the next planting season.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Years of civil war fuelled by armed groups and ethnic, religious and political tensions have left 2.8 million people dependent on aid.

A fifth of the population has been uprooted internally or fled to neighbouring countries like Chad, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo. More than 2.5 million people do not have enough to eat.

There are also very high rates of violence against girls and women.

MADAGASCAR - The island, famous for vanilla production, suffers prolonged droughts and violent hurricanes and is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Four-in-five people live in abject poverty, about half lack enough to eat and one-in-four children is chronically malnourished.

The Global Hunger Index classified the situation in 2024 as "alarming", ranking Madagascar among the six most worrying countries.