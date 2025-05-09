No milk, no diapers - US aid cuts hit Syrian refugees in Lebanon

USAID cuts may push desperate Syrian refugees into further debt, prostitution to survive, UN warns.

Aid agencies forced to cut cash transfers

Assistance reaching fraction of targeted recipients

Refugees taking on debt to feed families

BEIRUT - Amal al-Merhi's twin 10-month-old daughters often go without milk or diapers.

She feeds them a mix of cornstarch and water because milk is too expensive. Instead of diapers, Merhi ties plastic bags around her babies' waists.

The effects of their poverty is clear, she said.

"If you see one of the twins, you would not believe she is 10 months old," Merhi said in a phone interview with Context. "She is so small and soft."

The 20-year-old Syrian mother lives in a tent with her family of five in an informal camp in Bar Elias in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.

She fled Syria's civil war in 2013 and has been relying on cash assistance from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR to get by.

But that has ended.

Merhi and her family are among the millions of people affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to freeze USAID funding to humanitarian programmes.

Since the freeze, UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP) have had to limit the amount of aid they provide to some of the world's most vulnerable people in countries from Lebanon to Chad and Ukraine.

In February, the WFP was forced to cut the number of Syrian refugees receiving cash assistance to 660,000 from 830,000, meaning the organisation is reaching 76% of the people it planned to target, a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the WFP's shock responsive safety net that supports Lebanese citizens cut its beneficiaries to 40,000 from 162,000 people, the spokesperson added.

The UNHCR has been forced to reduce all aspects of its operations in Lebanon, said Ivo Freijsen, UNHCR's country representative, in an interview with Context.

The agency cut 347,000 people from the UNHCR component of a WFP-UNHCR joint programme as of April, a spokesperson said. Every family had been receiving $45 from UNHCR, they added.

The group can support 206,000 Syrian refugees until June, when funds will dry up, they also said.

"We need to be very honest to everyone that the UNHCR of the past that could be totally on top of issues in a very expedient manner with lots of quality and resources, that is no longer the case," Freijsen said. "We regret that sincerely."

Bad to worse

By the end of March, the UNHCR had enough money to cover only 17% of its planned global operations, and the budget for Lebanon is only 14% funded.