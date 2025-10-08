Europe can't afford not to invest in Africa's health

A nurse administers a malaria vaccine to an infant at the health center in Datcheka, Cameroon January 22, 2024. REUTERS/Desire Danga Essigue

Europe’s support for Global Fund to fight HIV, TB and malaria has been pivotal but progress is fragile and it must stay the course.

Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi is President and CEO of the African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET). Africa stands at a crossroads. As our continent strives to transform its economies and claim its place as a vital global partner, a persistent threat risks stalling progress: the devastating burden of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. These three diseases are not only robbing our youth of their future; they are also draining national resources, undermining productivity and competitiveness and threatening our collective future. As I travel across Africa, I see the consequences of these epidemics on countries’ economic transformation ambitions. A healthy workforce is the engine of thriving businesses and dynamic economies. But malaria forces workers to stay at home, tuberculosis means a choice between treatment and education, and HIV weakens communities. When this happens, individuals, businesses and whole economies suffer. This burden is not inevitable. Africa has the tools, the partnerships and the ingenuity to turn the tide - if we act boldly. Investments in health are not just moral imperatives; they are catalysts for transformative growth. Health and wealth go hand-in-hand Recent analysis across Sub-Saharan Africa underscores this link. Malaria incidence declines sharply as gross domestic product (GDP) per capita rises, showing how economic development and public health progress reinforce each other.

Tuberculosis rates tend to rise slightly with early income gains due to better detection, then fall rapidly as health systems improve. HIV presents a more complex picture: while higher prevalence has sometimes coincided with growth - thanks to donor support and reforms - once incidence surpasses a certain threshold, economic performance suffers. These findings highlight a powerful truth: economic transformation and targeted health investments go hand-in-hand. Neglecting one undermines the other. That’s why when we fight HIV, TB, and malaria, we’re not only saving lives but we’re also unlocking human potential, strengthening our workforce, and laying the foundation for inclusive prosperity. With the right support, we can transform health systems into engines of growth, resilience and innovation - capable of withstanding future shocks and driving long-term development. EU support vital That’s why the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy is so important. By strengthening health, education, and research systems across the world, Global Gateway offers a bold vision for smart, clean, and secure connections - and health systems are at its core. Across the continent, countries have led bold, homegrown efforts to fight these epidemics - building stronger health systems and saving millions of lives. The Global Fund has been a cornerstone of this progress, channelling resources into African-led solutions and supporting country-driven programmes. It already invests billions each year in strengthening health systems and does so in every EU partner country. It stands ready to be a vehicle of choice for Global Gateway investments in health, helping to deliver impact at scale through African-led, country-driven programmes. Team Europe, including the European Commission, have played a pivotal role in making this possible. But this progress is fragile. Global health funding is under pressure and Africa faces the threat of major setbacks.

Without renewed commitment from long-standing partners, the hard-won gains of the past two decades could stall - with devastating economic and human consequences. The costs of inaction are staggering. In high-prevalence African countries, HIV/AIDS and malaria alone have been estimated to reduce GDP growth by up to 1.1% annually. These diseases disrupt education, sap productivity, and divert resources from African innovation and growth. Women and girls, who often shoulder the burden of caregiving, pay a particularly heavy price. Disproportionately affected, their economic opportunities are curtailed, and existing inequalities further entrenched. This is why prioritising investment in the Global Fund is smart. For Africa, it means healthier citizens, stronger communities, and more resilient economies. This contributes to unlocking the full potential of a continent poised to drive its own development and contribute to global prosperity. For Europe and other partners, it means deeper trade ties, expanding markets, and a healthier global workforce in an interconnected world. That’s why our ask is clear: at least 800 million euros for the Global Fund’s eighth replenishment. Because investing in health is not charity. It is strategy. It is economics. It is a bet on Africa’s youth, on gender equality, and on a future where our continent is a driver of global prosperity. The choice is clear. The moment is now.