Meet the Filipinos trapped in a nightmare by online loansharks

With half of Filipino adults unbanked, more are becoming trapped in debt cycle with illegal online lenders.

Victims face harassment, threats

Low levels of financial inclusion in Philippines

MANILA - Melissa thought her financial troubles would disappear with just a few clicks in a Philippines online lending app that promised "fast cash".

Without access to loans from traditional banks to pay her bills, the working student tried an app last month and received money in a number of loans that were instantly approved.

"Because the repayment period was only seven days and the interest was very high, I wasn't able to pay everything on time," said the 25-year-old who lives in Pampanga province, northwest of the capital Manila.

Melissa, who like others interviewed for this article asked for her real name to be withheld, said she fell into a cycle of debt with eight other online lending apps.

"Out of fear, I started doing what they call 'tapal-tapal' — borrowing from one app to another to cover my debts," she said.

Debt collectors bombarded her with aggressive texts filled with insults, warnings that they would "shoot to kill", or threatening to post her picture and contact details online.

She said one online lender edited her picture into obscene images and sent it to the contacts in her phone.

"They also texted my contacts saying false and disgusting things about me, like that I was offering sex to pay my debts," Melissa said.

"It was humiliating and traumatising because they were not only attacking me, but also destroying my dignity and reputation," said Melissa, who now owes more than 80,000 pesos ($1,400), four times the Philippines' average monthly earnings.

The companies she used are not on the list of registered online lending platforms in the Philippines.