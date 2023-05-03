Stark choices for Lebanon’s trans people in economic freefall

Transgender women and men in Lebanon hard hit by economic collapse as meds, healthcare head out of reach

He needs about $12 a month, $5 for each of his two injections and another $2 in nursing fees for administering the jabs.

“My medicine comes before my food and drink,” he said. “A lot of the time I buy my medicine and do not eat.”

BEIRUT – Meals or meds? It is a painful choice that 26-year-old Rayan often faces as a Lebanese trans man who struggles to afford food on top of his hormone therapy.

On top of that come frequent visits to a doctor who monitors his general health and advises him on his hormone medication – sessions that set back the uninsured barman another $50 a time.

He works 18-hour days at an underground Beirut bar, earning $180 a month in a country that is suffering economic freefall.

Lebanon has been crippled by the collapse of its currency, which has lost some 98% of its value against the U.S. dollar since 2019, triggering triple-digit inflation and plunging many Lebanese into poverty.

The World Bank has called it one of the worst crises of the modern era.

Activists and physicians say the fallout has had an outsized effect on trans people.

They say the crisis is forcing them to seek cheaper and sometimes risky medication, or stop taking their hormones altogether. All of which makes it harder to transition and qualify for vital ID documents that match their desired gender.

Finding – and affording – healthcare is a daily struggle for most trans people in Lebanon, according to medics and activists.

Rayan, along with 36 of 48 trans people surveyed by Nada Ghorayeb for a local rights group, said money was the main barrier to accessing care and hormone treatment, while 22 respondents said they could not even find a specialist to treat them nor track down the medication they need.

The survey has yet to be published but the doctor shared her results with Context.

In 2021, the government cut subsidies to medicine. Prices sky rocketed and medicines disappeared off the shelves.

Almost 80% of the population of some 6.5 million living in Lebanon are poor, the United Nations said.

Surgery to change his body remains a dream for Rayan.

“I cannot afford those operations even if I work and save for years and years.”

Demand but no supply

Throughout 2020, Rumi, a 31-year-old trans woman, would spend weeks driving across Lebanon – searching for oestrogen pills.

She rarely found any.

“Before we had much easier access to the hormones,” she said. The same goes for skin and hair products used by trans women to feminize themselves, said Rumi.

Many of her friends cannot find the old products they need and cheap alternatives are running out of stock.