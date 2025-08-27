Trans and non-binary Brits brace for code on single-sex spaces

Transgender and non-binary people are bracing for the Equality and Human Rights Commission's updated code to become law.

LONDON - LGBTQ+ groups say new rules governing how businesses and public institutions in Britain provide for transgender and non-binary people risk creating increased segregation and exclusion.

Britain's Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is finalising updates to its services, public functions and associations code to reflect an April Supreme Court ruling that said the legal definition of a "woman" under the Equality Act 2010 did not include trans women.

LGBTQ+ groups have said proposed changes would deny trans people dignity and exclude them from accessing even single-sex service providers and organisations that seek to be inclusive.

The equalities watchdog launched a consultation in May ahead of the revision to its code and received more than 50,000 responses.

The EHRC is examining the responses and will incorporate changes "that are necessary and consistent with the law" into the final draft, which is expected to be sent to the minister for equality in the coming weeks.

Here's what we know so far.

What are the proposed changes to the code?

The EHRC proposes to update the definition of 'legal sex' in the code so that it refers to a person's sex recorded at birth, regardless of whether they have since started transitioning or obtained a Gender Recognition Certificate.

Another update says associations that restrict membership to people who share the same protected characteristic of sex, such as women-only organisations, can legally bar trans people of a different birth sex from joining.

It also states that single-sex associations cannot lawfully grant entry to anyone from outside that category, even as a guest. This would block women-only spaces, for example, from including trans women if they wanted to.

In a similar section on the provision of single-sex services, the EHRC says allowing trans women to use a service provided to women only, such as female toilets, would also be unlawful, and could amount to harassment.