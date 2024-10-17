Why is Georgia's election important for LGBTQ+ rights?

Georgians vote on Oct. 26, and LGBTQ+ activists fear that another term for the ruling party could extend a crackdown on rights

LONDON - If Georgia's ruling party wins an unprecedented fourth term in this month's parliamentary election, LGBTQ+ activists fear further government crackdowns after a legislative package curbing LGBTQ+ rights was signed into law in early October.

Georgians vote on Oct. 26, and the Georgian Dream party, which introduced what it calls a “family values” law, hopes to boost conservative support in the election.

LGBTQ+ activists fear another term for the party could have dire consequences, especially after a law passed earlier this year requires groups that receive funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents."

Here's everything you need to know.

What is the status of LGBTQ+ rights in Georgia?

Georgia is deeply conservative on LGBTQ+ issues, and ranks 36th out of 48 nations in advocacy group ILGA-Europe's annual Rainbow Map, which rates countries based on their legal practices and policies towards LGBTQ+ people. The index was published before the Law on Protection of Family Values and Minors was passed in September.

The legislation, consisting of 18 amendments to existing laws, likens being LGBTQ+ to incest and bans discussion or depiction of different sexualities or gender identities in schools, the media and advertising.

It also bans changing legal gender, undergoing gender-affirming surgery, same-sex marriage and the adoption of children by non-heterosexual or transgender people.

The legislation will come into effect at the start of December. Campaign group Tbilisi Pride has said it will likely prevent the organisation from operating.

The foreign agents law, passed in May, triggered a political crisis and drew sharp criticism from Georgia’s Western allies. Organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad must register as agents of foreign influence and allow the authorities to inspect internal documents.

The Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights told Context this would primarily target LGBTQ+ civil society.