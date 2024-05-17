  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.
Openly Logo
LGBTQ+ stories on Context

Georgia's 'foreign agents' bill puts LGBTQ+ groups on alert

Joanna Gill profile picture

Joanna Gill

Published: 8 hours and 52 mins ago

Demonstrators hold a rally to protest against a bill on 'foreign agents' in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Demonstrators hold a rally to protest against a bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

What’s the context?

Europe's top human rights watchdog says 'foreign agents' laws like Georgia's bill are an urgent issue for LGBTQ+ advocacy groups

BRUSSELS - Legislation on "foreign agents" including a divisive bill passed by Georgia's parliament this week is an urgent issue for LGBTQ+ groups, who fear they will be among the first to be targeted, Europe's top human rights watchdog has warned.

The bill approved by lawmakers on Tuesday would require organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence, imposing onerous disclosure requirements and fines for violations.

"The LGBTQ community are telling us that they are going to be the first victims of foreign funding laws," Michael O'Flaherty, the new human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe, told Context, adding that such bills present a "very imminent and urgent issue" for LGBTQ+ groups.

Opponents of the Georgian bill see it as a test of whether the country stays on a path towards integration with Europe or pivots back towards Russia - which has introduced a series of anti-LGBTQ+ measures in recent years.

Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Go DeeperEurope 'polarised' on LGBTQ+ rights as attacks at all-time high
People take part in the 45th Christopher Street Day Berlin Pride (CSD) demonstration, in Berlin, Germany, July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Go DeeperWhat will the world do on LGBTQ+ rights in 2024?
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games logo in Paris, France, May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Go DeeperWhich sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

Backers of the legislation - which follows a similar draft law adopted in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic last year - have already said they will use the law against LGBTQ+ rights organisations, and the ruling party has also proposed a new law targeting the community.

Mariam Kvaratskhelia, co-director of Tbilisi Pride, which organises an annual LGBTQ+ event in Georgia's capital, said she feared her organisation would be among the first targeted if the draft law takes effect, as is expected.

"Things are moving so fast, it's like a war of nerves and emotions," she said by phone from Tbilisi, where weeks of street protests over the bill took place ahead of Tuesday's vote.

'Rampant discrimination'

O'Flaherty, who spoke ahead of Friday's International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT), also voiced concern about increasing violence and discrimination against people from sexual and gender minorities elsewhere in the Caucasus region, and in the Balkans.

"There are the basic issues of violence and intimidation, people getting beaten up, getting bullied with impunity," he said in an interview.

"(There is) rampant discrimination (on) access to housing, healthcare, and the job market and it goes on. These are very big concerns," he added.

Anti-LGBTQ protesters make a bonfire in area designated for the Tbilisi Pride Fest, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 8, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Anti-LGBTQ protesters make a bonfire in area designated for the Tbilisi Pride Fest, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 8, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Anti-LGBTQ protesters make a bonfire in area designated for the Tbilisi Pride Fest, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 8, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Earlier this week, a survey from the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights showed reports of violence and harassment against LGBTQ+ people had risen to a record high, with 14% of 100,000 respondents across Europe saying they had been targeted between 2018 and 2023.

The picture painted by the survey is particularly bleak for intersex and trans people, who suffer more violence and harassment than other minorities, O'Flaherty said.

Some LGBTQ+ advocates have said far-right candidates are seeking to whip up transphobic sentiment in a big election year in Europe, something O'Flaherty warned against.

"These are human beings, these are not ideas," he said, adding that the persistent exclusion of trans people leads to "killing, suicide and misery".

But he said "extraordinary progress" towards LGBTQ+ equality had been made in many places, including his homeland.

"The Irish know better than anybody how much progress can be made from criminalisation in a few short years to marriage equality," he said, adding that more needed to be done to tackle lingering discrimination across the continent. 

(Reporting by Joanna Gill; Editing by Helen Popper.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • LGBTQ+

Featured Podcast

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Demonstrators hold a rally to protest against a bill on 'foreign agents' in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Socioeconomic InclusionGeorgia's 'foreign agents' bill puts LGBTQ+ groups on alert
A member of the LGBTQ community poses for a photograph in Wakiso district on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Socioeconomic InclusionOnce beaten, twice evicted: LGBTQ+ Ugandans flee for safety
Demonstrators for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Money, Power & PeopleHow putting abortion on the ballot could tip US election scales
A scientist shows 'Golden Rice' (R) and ordinary rice at the International Rice Research Institute in Los Banos, Laguna south of Manila, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Socioeconomic InclusionWhy do environmentalists oppose genetically modified Golden Rice?
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games logo in Paris, France, May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
  1. 1

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  2. 2

    Which US states are banning abortion as election nears?

  3. 3

    Online or on the street: Mexico sex workers seek worker rights

  4. 4

    Europe 'polarised' on LGBTQ+ rights as attacks at all-time high

  5. 5

    As pollution kills, Africa needs billions for climate-ready stoves

  6. 6

    UK's Rwanda plan: Which other nations send asylum seekers abroad?

Most Read

  1. 1

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  2. 2

    Which US states are banning abortion as election nears?

  3. 3

    Online or on the street: Mexico sex workers seek worker rights

  4. 4

    Europe 'polarised' on LGBTQ+ rights as attacks at all-time high

  5. 5

    As pollution kills, Africa needs billions for climate-ready stoves