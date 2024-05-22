Are reports of climate adaptation finance being exaggerated?

Critics say finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change is being miscounted, with more rigorous accounting needed

Climate groups criticise adaptation finance data

Asian Development Bank 'overstated' figures - Oxfam

Development bank stands by its data

DHAKA - Developing countries are being short-changed of money to prepare for wilder weather and rising seas, according to critics, who say numbers are being miscounted or artificially inflated by donors.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has "hugely overstated" the amount of climate adaptation finance it provided to vulnerable countries, according to a report by charity Oxfam this month.

But ADB stood by its reported figures, saying Oxfam had used a different methodology to reach its results.

Critical reports have also said irrelevant international investments are sometimes being labelled as climate finance in order to boost figures, while too much is being provided as loans instead of grants.

Here's the background on the "funding gap" for climate adaptation measures and why the figures are contentious:

What is the adaptation finance gap?

Rich countries pledged to provide $100 billion in climate finance a year by 2020, but "it has still remained as elusive as a golden deer," said Mizan Khan, deputy director of Dhaka-based climate think tank International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD).

Adaptation finance allows vulnerable countries to take a range of measures such as making better preparations for floods or storms, introducing salt-tolerant crops and vegetables, or improving drainage systems for excessive rainfall.

The United Nations Environment Programme said in a report last year that projected annual adaptation costs and needs were $215 billion to $387 billion a year up to 2030, 10 to 18 times more than the actual finance of just $21.3 billion in 2021.