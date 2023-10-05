  • Powered by
Green Climate Fund's new head seeks to reach left-out communities

Megan Rowling profile picture

Megan Rowling

Published: 22 mins ago

A farmer holds maize harvested from a farm insured by Pula, an agricultural insurance company that helps small-scale farmers to manage the risk associated with extreme climate conditions, in Kitui county, Kenya
interview

A farmer holds maize harvested from a farm insured by Pula, an agricultural insurance company that helps small-scale farmers to manage the risk associated with extreme climate conditions, in Kitui county, Kenya March 17, 2021. Picture taken March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

What’s the context?

Mafalda Duarte urges rich nations to give more cash to the GCF before COP28, as she sets out her new vision to help vulnerable people

  • Donors gear up to make fresh pledges to GCF
  • Duarte hopeful of new cash from U.S., Australia
  • 50by30 vision aims for more capital, simpler access

BARCELONA - The U.N.-backed Green Climate Fund, to which donors will make new pledges on Thursday, needs to change how it operates so it can work with more local partners and get finance to vulnerable people "that haven't really been reached", said its new head.

Mafalda Duarte told Context that the world's largest multilateral climate fund - which has $17 billion in capital - could team up with a wider range of organisations, supporting projects and programmes "that are closer to the communities and to the realities on the ground".

"My premise is if we are to achieve the (climate) goals, we have to mobilise as much action as possible and therefore we can't rely on a network of a few dozen institutions - we really need to work with a much broader network," she said in an interview ahead of this week's pledging conference in Bonn.

That means, for example, channelling more resources from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to support local commercial banks and businesses in places like Kenya that are providing credit to farmers to buy clean energy equipment such as solar-powered irrigation or to switch to greener practices, said Duarte.

The GCF backs nearly 230 projects across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean and Eastern Europe, with a roughly even split between helping countries cut their planet-heating emissions by adopting clean energy and efforts to adapt to more extreme weather and rising seas.

Following a September visit to Kenya, Duarte - a Portuguese climate finance expert who took the GCF's reins in August - said she had been impressed by a programme to help deliver clean, affordable energy to those who lack it in 16 African nations.

A visitor speaks on the phone while standing next to a new solar power plant in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A visitor speaks on the phone while standing next to a new solar power plant in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A visitor speaks on the phone while standing next to a new solar power plant in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

"It really requires understanding the context, understanding the communities, understanding the business models that will work," she said, noting that the needs are "much higher than what we are delivering".

The United Nations estimates that hundreds of billions of dollars are needed each year to help developing countries tackle global warming. Yet wealthy governments are still falling short on a promise to mobilise $100 billion annually for that purpose from 2020 - a target they hope to deliver on this year.

U.S. pledge awaited

Duarte noted that the GCF had not set a specific financial target for its second four-year replenishment, running from 2024-2027. But, she said, "the consistent requests and pleas from developing countries for much more ambitious support" mean "we cannot aim at having less than before".

About 45 rich nations promised $10 billion in an initial pledging drive for the GCF in 2014 - and 32 countries gave a similar amount for its first replenishment in 2019, although the United States has yet to deliver $1 billion of its original 2014 promise of $3 billion by former President Barack Obama.

Some, mainly European countries, have already stepped up this time round, with about $7.3 billion on the table so far, led by Germany and Britain offering about $2 billion each.

Duarte - who previously ran the multilateral Climate Investment Funds - said domestic circumstances meant not all donors would come forward with new cash this week but could do so in the lead up to the COP28 climate conference in Dubai starting on Nov. 30.

"We are confident and hopeful that countries like the U.S. and Australia - if they don't pledge tomorrow - they will pledge in the coming weeks," she said.

Australia stepped back from the GCF in 2019 under a right-wing government which has since been voted out, while the U.S. has struggled to get Congressional approval for large international climate finance allocations.

President Joe Biden this year delivered $1 billion of the initial U.S. pledge, on top of $1 billion under Obama, but the shortfall in U.S. funding has been a political sore-point. Former President Donald Trump opposed GCF funding.

More money, simpler access

The GCF has also been under pressure to make it easier for developing countries to access its funding - something Duarte wants to make progress on under her new "50by30" vision, announced at the U.N. Climate Ambition Summit in New York last month.

That reform programme aims to enable the GCF to efficiently manage capital of $50 billion by 2030 - more than double its current level of resources - and deliver it "with significant impact", Duarte said.

She did not say how much the GCF would seek at its next replenishment starting in 2028, but noted the GCF aims to expand its pool of donors to include larger developing economies.

The "50by30" vision sets out to boost support for the most vulnerable people and communities, mobilise private-sector participation and investments, speed up review and approvals for projects, and prioritise programmes that can transform economic systems over one-off efforts.

Farmers carry harvested rice at a paddy field following the effects of the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, in Mwea, Kenya November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Farmers carry harvested rice at a paddy field following the effects of the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, in Mwea, Kenya November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Farmers carry harvested rice at a paddy field following the effects of the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, in Mwea, Kenya November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

It also plans to work differently with its partners, reducing "unnecessary complexity and transaction costs", according to a GCF statement.

The fund already provides so-called "readiness" support to help countries tap into climate finance and has a simplified approvals process for smaller amounts of funding.

But Duarte said the current model had not foreseen the high level of demand for GCF resources and was "not fit for purpose".

Today the fund has nearly 120 partners that are approved to deploy its finance - from U.N. agencies to international commercial banks, equity funds and environment ministries in developing countries. But Duarte noted that about 140 more are interested in getting accredited to receive GCF money.

"Because of processes we have established around that, we are not able to respond effectively," she said, calling for a tailor-made approach that suits the needs of different institutions in the public and private sectors.

"We have to meet the organisations where they are."

(Reporting by Megan Rowling @meganrowling; editing by Alister Doyle.)

