  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

COP28 'loss and damage' fund could threaten adaptation cash

Jack Graham profile picture
Megan Rowling profile picture

Jack Graham,Megan Rowling

Published: 49 mins ago

Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley attends a press conference at COP28 World Climate Summit, in Dubai United Arab Emirates, December 4, 2023

Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley attends a press conference at COP28 World Climate Summit, in Dubai United Arab Emirates, December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

What’s the context?

Money for climate adaptation could lose out to competition from the 'loss and damage' fund approved at COP28, officials warn

  • Pledges for climate adaptation fund fall short at COP28
  • Officials see competition with new 'loss and damage' fund
  • Adaptation measures seen key to reducing climate losses

DUBAI - Government pledges for climate adaptation at the COP28 summit have fallen far short of the target, with officials warning that resources to build resilience to wilder weather and rising seas could be diverted into a new "loss and damage" fund instead.

At a meeting at the Dubai talks late on Monday, rich countries offered only $160 million in contributions to the Adaptation Fund - barely half of its $300-million goal this year for projects such as flood defences and early-warning systems.

In contrast, the loss and damage fund approved at the start of COP28 aims to help vulnerable countries or communities recover from climate impacts that cannot be avoided, such as repairing devastated property after a storm or relocating people threatened by rising seas and protecting cultural heritage.

Several governments have mentioned the approval of that new fund among their reasons for offering less money for adaptation, said Mikko Ollikainen, head of the Adaptation Fund.

"The new loss and damage fund, there is so much political momentum around it ... that countries have really dug deep to find resources for that," he told Context at the U.N. climate conference in Dubai, calling that "very positive".

But he warned that without sufficient adaptation funding, the costs of damage from climate impacts will grow.

People try to salvage things after their homes and neighbourhood were flooded due to heavy rains, in Esmeraldas, Ecuador June 5, 2023
Go DeeperWhat next for the new UN climate loss and damage fund?
A mascot outside the rooms of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 3, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Jack Graham
Go DeeperAI might help meet COP28 climate targets - but at what cost?
A woman takes a break while picking okra at field in a village in Nashik, India June 2, 2017
Go DeeperShow us the climate money, women leaders and activists tell COP28

Developing nations are pushing for new adaptation finance targets to be included in how countries respond to the Global Stocktake - a U.N. assessment showing climate action is lagging far behind what is needed - but their efforts have been met with pushback by rich nations.

At the COP26 talks in Glasgow two years ago, the Adaptation Fund - established in 2001 and a leading global fund for such projects - raised a record $356 million in new pledges, more than double the amount raised so far at COP28.

At COP26, wealthy governments also committed to double adaptation finance to at least $40 billion a year by 2025, but have made little progress since.

A man carries a water jug during a historic drought in the Amazon at the dry riverbed of the Paraua river in Careiro da Varzea, Amazonas state, Brazil October 26, 2023

A man carries a water jug during a historic drought in the Amazon at the dry riverbed of the Paraua river in Careiro da Varzea, Amazonas state, Brazil October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A man carries a water jug during a historic drought in the Amazon at the dry riverbed of the Paraua river in Careiro da Varzea, Amazonas state, Brazil October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Adaption gap

This year is set to be the warmest since records began in 1940, due to climate change as well as an El Nino weather pattern, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

As a result, climate impacts including floods, droughts, wildfires and heatwaves have been felt across the world - and especially severely by developing nations, which have the least ability to withstand them.

Despite this, experts say funding for adaptation measures is far short of global needs, and has been plateauing as many rich nations have failed to give more amid multiple political and economic crisis including the Ukraine war and inflation.

A recent report by the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) said projected annual adaptation costs and needs were 10 to 18 times more than the actual finance available in 2021, and available funding fell by $4 billion between 2020 and 2021.

"We are in danger of allowing the narrative on loss and damage to crowd out the importance that is absolutely still necessary for adaptation," Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told a press conference this week.

"What we want is to avert damage and avert loss before the event, which is why adaptation finance is critical," she said.

In the first week of COP28, governments have pledged more than $650 million to the loss and damage fund, led by the summit's host, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany, which pledged $100 million each.

But a major concern raised by officials and experts is whether the money promised is new cash and, if not, what other projects may lose their share of aid budgets - such as adaptation.

"We are all concerned," said Achim Steiner, head of the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP), which helps countries implement projects backed by the Adaptation Fund.

"I think it is now up to those who are pledging their contributions to the loss and damage fund to demonstrate that this is not ... deducting funds from either mitigation or adaptation," he said, adding that the UNDP is watching the situation carefully.

Governments must also pay more attention to the nature of these adaptation funds - such as whether they are loans or grants, said Ebony Holland, nature and climate policy lead at the International Institute for Environment and Development, a policy research body.

She said countries most vulnerable to climate impacts want donors to provide more grants than cheap credit, and ensure the money is informed by the priorities of local communities instead of "funders and governments in distant countries".

"An overemphasis on the volume of funding shadows the critical need to ensure the quality of this finance," Holland said.

(Reporting by Jack Graham and Megan Rowling in Dubai; Editing by Helen Popper.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Adaptation
  • Climate finance
  • Climate policy

Featured Podcast

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

David McGinty inspects peatlands at Viking Energy’s restoration site in the centre of Mainland island, in Shetland, Scotland, November 1, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Jack Graham
Net ZeroOnce a dirty fuel, Shetland nurtures peat's climate superpower
Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley attends a press conference at COP28 World Climate Summit, in Dubai United Arab Emirates, December 4, 2023
Climate RisksCOP28 'loss and damage' fund could threaten adaptation cash
A mascot outside the rooms of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 3, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Jack Graham
Net ZeroAI might help meet COP28 climate targets - but at what cost?
A worker walks on scaffoldings in a construction site at the Israeli settlement of Har Homa, in the occupied West Bank December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Money, Power & PeoplePalestinians lose jobs as Israeli firms seek foreign replacements
A picture taken with a drone shows an oil tanker named MT Iba in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates February 8, 2021
  1. 1

    Why is COP28 being held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates?

  2. 2

    Where were the women at COP28's World Climate Action Summit?

  3. 3

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  4. 4

    COP28 must deliver a rapid response plan for the climate

  5. 5

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  6. 6

    Greta Thunberg's rise from youth activist to global climate leader

Most Read

  1. 1

    Why is COP28 being held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates?

  2. 2

    Where were the women at COP28's World Climate Action Summit?

  3. 3

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  4. 4

    COP28 must deliver a rapid response plan for the climate

  5. 5

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?