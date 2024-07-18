We need digital ceasefires to tackle warfare in the digital age

Brett Solomon is Executive Director of Access Now. He steps down from his position this week,15 years after he co-founded the organisation.

Fifteen years ago this month, Iran’s Green Movement used Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to protest president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s attempts to steal an election.

Citizens rose up, and spoke out, while government forces jailed foreign and local journalists. The internet was already set as a battlefield for geopolitical conflict.

It was in that summer of 2009 that I co-founded Access Now, an organisation which defends and extends the digital rights of people and communities around the world. I’ve seen the undeniable shift of technology from the margins of conflict to the centre of modern warfare. And peacemaking mechanisms have not kept up.

There is now a digital dimension to every major conflict worldwide, from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the “forgotten” civil war in Sudan, to the genocide of the Rohingya people in Myanmar and Israel's latest — and bloodiest — war in Gaza.

Access Now has called for both a physical and digital ceasefire in Gaza. Safeguarding digital rights is essential to resolving conflicts and crises in the 21st century, and digital ceasefires must be annexed to traditional ceasefire agreements, encompassing everything from connectivity to censorship.

In any warzone, access to information can be a literal lifeline. It allows people to stay in touch with loved ones, learn where to find shelter and evacuation routes, or reach international aid. But these basic human rights are often crushed.