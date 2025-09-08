Why are Nepal's Gen Z protesting a social-media ban?

Demonstrators holding placards stand behind barricades during a protest against corruption and the government's decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 8, 2025. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

What’s the context? A ban on social media has sparked deadly protests in Nepal in the latest battle over how governments police platforms.

Nepal blocks Facebook, X, YouTube, citing misuse

Demonstrators denounce crackdown as censorship

Gen Z anger spills over on streets and online NEW DELHI - Tear gas, rubber bullets and a storming of parliament - deadly social unrest rocked Nepal this week as Gen Z hit back at a shutdown of most social media across the poor Himalayan nation. The ban lit a touch paper among young Nepalis, many of whom feel frustrated at what they consider rank corruption at the top and a lack of openness or opportunity trickling down. "This is the protest by the new generation in Nepal," one protester told the ANI news agency. Here's all you need to know. What's the latest word from the street? Unrest lasting hours on Monday left at least 19 dead and injured scores in Nepal's capital, state TV said, as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters. The protests, touted as "demonstrations by Gen Z" by organisers, are mostly powered by young people who feel frustrated with politics, poverty and a harsh daily life. Many of the demonstrators wore school or college uniforms as they faced police in riot gear, said a Reuters eyewitness. They say the social-media ban not only muffles their freedom of expression, but also impacts their livelihoods.

Protesters carried the national flag and placards declaring "Shut down corruption and not social media". More than 100 people were injured, the authorities said. There was no official confirmation of the deaths and neither Reuters nor Context could independently verify the figures. Several protesters were taken to hospital, a Reuters witness said. A group of protesters stopped a security vehicle heading towards parliament and an ambulance was set on fire, they added. Why are social media platforms banned? Last week, Nepal blocked access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, after they failed to register with authorities in a crackdown on misuse. The government said social media users with fake IDs have been spreading hate speech and false news, as well as committing fraud and other crimes online in a nation where 90% of its 30 million people use the internet. It had given firms until last Wednesday to register and name a person responsible for self-regulation - or face shutdown. On Thursday, the government told the regulator to deactivate unregistered social media but gave no details of which platforms faced action. A communications ministry official told Reuters that TikTok, Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz and Poppo Live had registered but others - including Facebook - had not. Why are young Nepalis protesting? Demonstrators said the ban stifles free expression and violates their fundamental rights. Critics describe it as a tool for censorship and to punish government critics. Young Nepalis say they depend on popular platforms such as Instagram and Facebook - with about 14 million users in the country combined - for entertainment, news and business. They say the ban will also hit businesses that rely on social media to reach customers and sell goods or services. Nepal's Gen Z are also angry about corruption. TikTok videos contrasting the tough, day-to-struggle that is ordinary life in Nepal against the luxury and lavish holidays enjoyed by politicians' children have gained widespread attention, as the app continues to run despite the ban. One poster read: "We pay, you flex - enough!" How has the government reacted? Television visuals showed some protesters throwing projectiles at police in riot gear and toppling barricades. Police had orders to use water cannons, batons and rubber bullets to control the crowd and the army has been deployed. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli called an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the situation, officials said. In a weekend statement, the government said it respects freedom of thought and expression and was committed to "creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use". Where else has seen unrest over social-media bans? Nepal's social media shutdown comes as governments worldwide take steps to tighten oversight of social media and Big Tech due to growing concern about issues such as misinformation, data privacy, online harm and national security. Digital media in neighbouring Pakistan has been muffled after telecom authorities slowed internet speeds, and social media platform X has been blocked for more than a year. In January, Pakistani journalists rallied against a proposed law to regulate social media that they say is aimed at curbing press freedom and controlling the digital landscape. India banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps after reviewing responses from the companies on issues such as compliance and privacy in 2021. (Reporting by Annie Banerji, additional reporting by Gopal Sharma, Editing by Lyndsay Griffiths)