Five gains for LGBTQ+ rights despite global setbacks

LONDON - It has been a year of LGBTQ+ setbacks - with rights vanishing, funding slashed and hostility on the rise.

But LGBTQ+ activists point to pockets of progress, too - be it on gay marriage, trans rights or protection from hate crime.

"I refuse to see (2025) only as a year of backlash ... because there are warriors everywhere that are making everyday gains," said Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the former UN Independent Expert on sexual orientation and gender identity, during a human rights event at the British Foreign Office in early December.

U.S. President Donald Trump directed a series of executive orders against LGBTQ+ people on retaking office, while Hungary moved to ban Pride events in March, the same month lawmakers in Ghana resubmitted a tough anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Trinidad and Tobago recriminalised same-sex relations between men in March and Burkina Faso's parliament voted to outlaw homosexual acts in September.

But despite such setbacks, there have been moments of progress and resilience, spanning the globe.

Here are five areas of notable gains in 2025.

Same-sex marriage and civil partnerships

Liechtenstein and Thailand legalised same-sex marriage, with both laws taking effect in January.

In April, a high court in Lithuania ruled that a civil code that only allowed male-female unions was unconstitutional, opening the door to same-sex civil partnerships.

The first same-sex civil partnership ceremony took place in September between two women.

The EU's highest court issued an historic ruling in November declaring that a same-sex marriage sanctioned by any other member nation must be respected throughout the bloc, following a case brought forward by a gay Polish couple.