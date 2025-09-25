Q&A-Africa's internet shutdowns double in less than a decade

Internet shutdowns doubled across Africa since 2016, with governments using blackouts to control information and suppress dissent.

NAIROBI - Internet shutdowns across Africa have doubled in less than a decade, plunging millions into digital darkness and limiting access to jobs, education and health services, according a new book launched on Thursday.

The number of digital blackouts across the continent surged to 28 in 2024 compared to 14 in 2016, according to "Internet Shutdowns in Africa: Technology, Rights and Power", co-authored by researchers from the African Digital Rights Network and supported by the Institute of Development Studies.

In total, 41 African countries imposed more than 193 internet shutdowns over a period of eight years, with Ethiopia, Sudan and Algeria recording the highest numbers.

Context spoke to Felicia Anthonio, a global expert on internet shutdowns at the charity Access Now and co-editor of the book.

Why have you produced this book?

Across the world, governments often order internet service providers to shut down the internet completely, slow down internet speeds, or block access to digital communication platforms during key events such as protests, elections, school exams and conflicts. Their main aim is typically to exert control over the flow of information.

Despite growing documentation and advocacy against shutdowns in Africa, we noticed these cases were not detailed in a centralised place, so this book aims to do that.

We found that between 2016 and 2024, there were more than 193 internet shutdowns across 41 African countries, as documented by the #KeepItOn coalition, a global network of more than 300 organisations fighting against digital blackouts.