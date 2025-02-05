Q&A: Legal activist slams Pakistan's 'draconian' social media law

Pakistan passes new law to regulate social media

Journalists and campaigners warn free press, free speech at risk

Law should be challenged in court, says digital rights activist

KARACHI, Pakistan - Pakistan's new law regulating social media content has sparked angry protests from journalists and campaign groups which say it curbs press freedom, while digital rights activist Nighat Dad warned the law is so vague and broad it could target anyone.

Parliament passed the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) on Jan. 24 and the president signed it into law last week. A legal petition challenging the law has been filed with Pakistan's top court and another with Sindh province's high court.

The new regulations will set up a social media regulatory authority, with its own investigation agency and tribunals. These will be able to try and punish offenders with prison sentences of up to three years and fines of two million rupees ($7,200) for dissemination of "false or fake" information.

While the government has said the law was introduced to block fake and false news on social media, the head of the country's main journalist union said it had not been consulted and that the law was intended to gag free speech.

Context spoke to Nighat Dad, a lawyer and the executive director of the Digital Rights Foundation in Pakistan, to learn more about how the new law could impact free speech. Dad is also a member of Meta's Oversight Board, which is funded by the social media giant but operates independently.

What do you think of the new law?

The PECA was first introduced in 2016 with the aim of addressing cybercrimes such as stalking, online harassment, and financial fraud. It was viewed with scepticism as many believed it could be used to curb freedom of speech and silence dissent or political opposition.

However, the latest amendments have turned PECA into something far more draconian.

The updated version of the law criminalises the spread of "fake" or "false" content, targets users who post material that harms someone's reputation, and broadens the definition of a complainant to include anyone who accuses you of spreading false news or defamation.

The law should be challenged in the high court by the people of Pakistan because of the unconstitutional nature of the provisions in it.