Mt. Kenya glaciers to vanish by 2030 - environmentalist Lewis Pugh

Endurance athlete and environmentalist Lewis Pugh said witnessing the Lewis Glacier on Mount Kenya was a "shocking sight".

NAIROBI - Mount Kenya, home to some of Africa's last remaining glaciers, is on the brink of a dramatic transformation: its ice could vanish entirely by 2030, said environmentalist Lewis Pugh after summiting Kenya's highest peak.

Pugh, an endurance athlete and a United Nations Environment Programme goodwill ambassador, climbed the 5,199 m (17,057 ft) mountain this month, visiting the Lewis Glacier to highlight the impact of climate change.

"The Lewis Glacier is right on the edge now. Scientists predict that in the next three to five years, it will disappear completely. So, we cannot be quiet on the disappearance of Africa's last glaciers," Pugh, 56, told Context in an interview.

"I wanted to go to show just how important ice is for life on Earth. It keeps our planet cool and within a temperature range we can all live. Ice also provides us with water for drinking, agriculture, industry and energy production."

According to the United Nations, nearly 2 billion people globally, including many Indigenous communities, depend on water from mountains for their essential daily needs, livelihoods and cultural practices.

But rising temperatures caused by climate change are causing these glaciers to melt.