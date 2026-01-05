Five climate adaptation ideas to watch in 2026

Local adaptation models are being used to redesign community responses to climate change.

MANILA - From adding finance to making sure loss and damage funds reach vulnerable populations, climate adaptation is an increasingly crucial topic as extreme weather events disrupt daily life.

Around the world, local adaptation models are redesigning how communities respond to a harsher climate, such as coastal cities turning to mangrove restoration and resilient agriculture.

From the Philippines to Ethiopia, here are some examples of local strategies helping frontline communities adapt to climate change:

Nature-based solutions

In the Philippines and Indonesia — among the most disaster-prone countries in the world — mangroves that serve as coastal protection and carbon storage are helping protect communities from deadly waves and storm surges.

Mangroves are natural carbon sinks, acting as buffers from typhoons, rising seas and soil erosion.

In the Philippines, after decades of mangrove loss, local leaders are creating 100-metre-wide “coastal greenbelts,” or strips of mangroves, beach forest and wetland vegetation as natural coastal buffer zones.

More than 1,000 hectares of mangroves and related ecosystems have been established or protected since 2022, and the greenbelt initiative is considered a model for coastal areas nationwide.

In Indonesia, islanders, particularly women, are leading mangrove planting efforts in response to rising seas and worsening tidal floods.

They filed a climate lawsuit against Holcim, a large cement company, accusing it of contributing to global carbon emissions responsible for sea-level rise that is harming their island.