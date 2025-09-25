Who benefits from the world's critical mineral riches?

New report shows resource-rich nations earn little as minerals flow from Global South mines to factories in China and markets in the West.

NEW DELHI - Countries in the Global South hold most of the world's reserves of critical minerals needed for the clean energy transition, but see few of the profits, according to a new report.

Critical minerals have moved from industrial policy to the heart of climate diplomacy and will be a live issue at COP30 in Belém, Brazil next month as governments seek secure, sustainable supplies for batteries, solar panels and other clean technologies.

Demand for minerals crucial for renewable energy, like lithium and cobalt, is set to nearly triple by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency.

As Europe and North America race to loosen China's hold on supply chains, producer nations in the Global South face growing social and environmental costs, but poor economic returns from the green rush, Oxfam said in a report published on Wednesday.

Here is a look at where these minerals are located, how value is built, and who profits from them.

Are mineral-producing nations receiving investment?

About 70% of the world's reserves of cobalt, lithium and nickel lie in the Global South, said the Oxfam report.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the largest country in sub-Saharan Africa, produces nearly three-quarters of the world's cobalt. Argentina, Bolivia and Chile together hold almost half of the world's lithium reserves. While Indonesia and the Philippines dominate nickel mining.