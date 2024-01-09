The secret to a successful energy transition? Put people first

After COP28 climate summit agreed a deal to move away from fossil fuel energy, the focus is on how to avoid social disruption

COP28 deal agreed transition away from fossil fuels

Measures seen as economically unfair trigger unrest

Policy-makers urged to consider social justice in 2024

BARCELONA - The COP28 U.N. climate summit in December produced the first global deal calling on countries to transition away from climate-heating fossil fuels in their energy systems.

The big question for 2024 is how to start putting that into practice quickly - and fairly.

This week, hard on the heels of COP28, held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates amid fears of heavy influence by the fossil fuel industry, German farmers kicked off protests against plans to phase out diesel subsidies, blocking roads with tractors.

The social unrest echoed similar disruptions in recent years in countries from France to Ecuador and Nigeria, triggered by state-led efforts to curb consumption of carbon-polluting fuels by hiking prices.

Experts surveyed by Context on their expectations for climate action in 2024 urged policy-makers to avoid putting the financial burden of a green shift on those who can least afford it.

“We can’t talk about transitioning away from fossil fuels... without talking about what this means for labour markets, what this means for the people that depend on lower fossil fuel costs," said Cassie Flynn, global director of climate change with the U.N. Development Programme.

"Being able to do this in a way that puts people first... is going to be very important," she added.

Ignoring the social impacts risks a backlash that can be co-opted by politicians and others on the "populist right" who are portraying clean air and cheaper energy bills as "the fantasies of an out-of-touch liberal elite", said Rachel Kyte, visiting professor at the University of Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government.

Britain, for example, last year saw debate around the affordability of green measures for the public, such as buying electric cars and installing heat pumps, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak justifying delays to deadlines by arguing they would "impose unacceptable costs on hard-pressed British families".

And in Germany, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck of the Greens has warned that the farmers' right to protest could be exploited by extreme groups, amid support for the agriculture sector's grievances by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

To tackle the "extreme inequality and excessive consumption" that threaten progress on climate action, Kyte flagged the need to argue for - and invest in - green infrastructure that benefits ordinary people "more successfully than to date".