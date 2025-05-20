Brazil's Cerrado, Amazon may be next victims of US-China trade war

U.S.-China trade dispute could fuel farm expansion and deforestation in Brazil's Cerrado savannah and Amazon rainforest.

RIO DE JANEIRO - U.S. President Donald Trump's chaotic tariff war could boost appetite for Brazil's farm goods as China seeks to substitute U.S. agricultural imports, with potentially negative environmental consequences.

During Trump's first term, Brazil benefited from China's efforts to reduce its dependence on U.S. agricultural products amid a trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

Even though there has been a de-escalation of the most recent trade war, analysts expect the ongoing uncertainty to impact supply chains and benefit Latin America's largest economy.

Against this backdrop, Brazilian efforts to respond to growing Chinese demand for its agricultural products could fuel deforestation in a country that is home to over half of the Amazon rainforest and is already struggling with rapid deforestation, analysts said.

Scientists say deforestation is compounding the effects of climate change, threatening to turn large areas of the Amazon rainforest into drier, degraded ecosystems.

What is happening between the U.S. and China, and how does Brazil stand to benefit?

Trump's tariff decisions since he returned to power in January, from imposing sweeping duties to abruptly pausing some of them, have cast a shadow over international trade.

Although the U.S. and China agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs last week, the uncertainty around Trump's trade policy is expected to benefit Brazil as it has in the past.

China is the largest market for U.S. farm exports, having imported $29.25 billion worth of products in 2024, so any shift in trade flows can create opportunities for rival exporters.

During the trade war in Trump's first term, China reduced its dependence on U.S. soybeans in favour of Brazilian imports and U.S. farmers have not recovered that market share since, according to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, an online platform that gathers international trade information.



