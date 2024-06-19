The world's tropical forests are vital to human life and are a critical bulwark against climate change but they are under threat

BOGOTA/RIO DE JANEIRO - From the vast Amazon rainforest that unfurls across nine South American territories to the tropical forests that shelter mountain gorillas in the Democratic Republic of Congo and orangutans in Indonesia, forests are key to human life.

But these rich resources are under threat from deforestation driven by mining, land-grabbing, animal grazing and deadly wildfires. And that's bad news for humans and the planet as rainforests are key to reining in runaway climate change.

With the United Nations warning that the battle to limit global warming will be won or lost in the 2020s, here's why rainforests need to be protected:

Why are rainforests crucial for the planet?

Tropical rainforests encompass around 1.2 billion hectares (3 billion acres) of vegetation and they are one of the world's largest stores of planet-warming greenhouse gases because trees absorb huge amounts of carbon dioxide and release the oxygen humans need to live.

That means that forests act as carbon sinks and remove about 7.6 billion metric tonnes of CO2 each year from the atmosphere, which is around one-and-a-half times the average annual emissions of the United States.

But if too many trees die and rot, forests become net carbon emitters and can accelerate climate change. This destruction also imperils biodiversity because of how many plant and animal species call forests home.

During a devastating drought in 2005 in the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, so many trees died that the forest emitted more greenhouse gases than Europe and Japan's annual emissions, according to research published in 2009.

Rainforests play a key role in the water cycle. The forests' dense canopies hold moisture and feed water vapour back into the atmosphere, driving further rains.

This is critical in South America, sub-Saharan Africa and the islands of Southeast Asia. By maintaining stable rainfall patterns and temperatures, rainforests are vital for food and water security.

About 1.6 billion people, including nearly 70 million Indigenous people, rely on forest resources for their livelihoods.

Forests can also act as buffers against natural disasters as canopies can intercept rainfall and slow it down in a storm, protecting the soil underneath.