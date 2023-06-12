A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

A year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, U.S. companies are reluctant to publicly take a position on the emotive issue

Immediately after the court ruling, dozens of top U.S. companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Amazon.com, Tesla, Airbnb, Walt Disney Co and Apple announced they would cover travel expenses for staff needing an abortion.

Since the June 24 verdict last year, about a dozen Republican-led states have banned abortion almost entirely, leaving millions of women without access to nearby clinics.

The overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling that established the constitutional right to access abortion gave states a free rein to ban terminations.

A year after the U.S. Supreme Court removed women's nationwide right to end their pregnancies, few U.S. firms are willing to publicly support abortion, and many prefer to stay silent.

But in the past year, such big announcements have "dried up," said Shelley Alpern, head of corporate engagement at Rhia Ventures, a U.S. social enterprise.

There are still relatively few companies willing "to stick their neck out," on abortion rights, she said.

"I think there is a lot of quiet advancement going on inside of corporations, and they don't feel the internal or external pressure to make announcements as they did after the decision," said Alpern.

While corporate America has increasingly taken a stand in support of racial justice, gender equality, and LGBTQ+ rights, abortion remains an issue many prefer to sidestep.

The influential Business Roundtable, an association of more than 200 CEOs of leading U.S. companies, told Context it "does not have a position on this issue."

A 2022 survey of some 300 U.S. companies by non-partisan U.S. think tank The Conference Board found a third were not planning to publicly respond to the court ruling.

Reproductive rights, along with gun control and immigration, are issues that companies would prefer were left to the government, said Paul Washington, who heads the Environmental, Social and Governance Center at The Conference Board.

Business leaders need more information on the impact abortion restrictions have on their companies, he said.

"As companies are addressing social issues, I think they are going to be looking for more data in deciding, whether, when, how to weigh in," said Washington, adding that companies were more likely to publicly comment on a social issue if they believed it directly affected their business and customers.

Workplace issue

A study by the Washington-based Institute for Women's Policy Research in 2021 estimated state-level abortion restrictions would cost the U.S. economy $105 billion a year.

It found restrictions would hit women's participation in the labor market and could keep more than 500,000 women aged 15 to 44 out of the workforce each year. It would also increase staff turnover and time off from work among women, the institute said.

Economists and academics have filed "friend of the court" briefs to the Supreme Court arguing abortion access negatively impacts the lives and careers of women, particularly young and Black women.

Companies that are a leading source of jobs have clout they could use to advocate for abortion rights but few, if any, are willing to use it - at least in public, campaigners say.

No major U.S. company has left or threatened to leave a state because of laws blocking or restricting abortion.

However, several big U.S. companies like Indiana-based engine manufacturer Cummins, and drugmaker Eli Lilly, one of Indiana's biggest employers, have said state abortion bans could influence decisions about where to expand.

Republican-controlled Indiana was the first state to prohibit abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned, but a judge has temporarily halted the ban.

While some U.S. companies have taken a stance, many worry that publicly supporting abortion rights could damage their reputation and brand, and potentially lose customers.

Meanwhile, companies supporting restrictions on abortion also prefer not to make their views public, but some have helped fund politicians who have campaigned for the bans.

A 2022 report by the Sustainable Investments Institute found 15 companies gave more than $1 million to anti-abortion state office candidates during the 2020 to 2022 election cycle.

A poll last year by the Pew Research Center, however, showed 61% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.