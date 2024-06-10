EU vote: what could far-right gains mean for human rights?

Far-right parties make gains in European elections

Fears that shift to right will affect policies

Concerns over migration, climate, women's rights

BRUSSELS - Four days of voting in Europe have shifted the political centre to the right, with far-right parties on track to win just under a quarter of seats in the European Parliament.

While centrist parties remain in the majority, human rights advocates fear that a right-leaning parliament could stall or even roll back progress in certain areas.

Far-right parties campaigned to toughen up asylum policy, soften climate ambitions and boost "traditional” family values, while also capitalising on public discontent with high prices because of inflation.

Here's how the election results could affect European Union action on major human rights issues:

Green deal

The EU has sought to take a leading global role in adopting green targets meant to tackle climate change, notably with its landmark "Green Deal" package of environmental policies.

But despite the acceleration of climate change, and the deadly toll of floods and wildfires in Europe last year, these ambitious policies have triggered fierce opposition, notably from farmers angered by an earnings squeeze they blame partly on policies to help transition away from fossil fuels.

While many of the Green Deal policies are already in place, new laws curbing carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions will be up for review in the next five years and pushing through any new policies might be tougher under a right-leaning parliament.

Climate campaigners also point to the massive investment needed to enable industry and households to scale up renewable energy, green tech and energy-saving renovations to achieve Europe's goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

"The money question will be a decisive debate," said Cornelia Maarfield, head of energy at CAN Europe, which is calling for a doubling of the EU budget so that the Green Deal can be implemented.

And she stressed that the money must be clearly directed to industries that are committed to a transition out of fossil fuels.

"We need the money to go to the right companies that are really able to create new well-paid, secure jobs in the green economy."

Another policy that could come under pressure in a new parliament is the plan to ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, which is unpopular on the right. That policy has a 2026 review clause, on which the Parliament will get a say.