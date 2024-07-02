Far-right party wins first round of parliamentary election

Rights groups fear rise in anti-LGBTQ+ violence

Second round run-off takes place July 7

BRUSSELS - Rights activists say a possible far-right National Rally (RN) win in the second round of French parliamentary elections on Sunday could threaten progress on LGBTQ+ rights and fuel anti-LGBTQ+ violence.

Marine Le Pen's socially conservative RN party, which has spoken out against LGBTQ+ equality, made historic gains in the first round of the polls on June 30 and could well win a parliamentary majority.

Much will depend on deals between rival parties that have vowed to avert an RN victory by withdrawing candidates from hundreds of election run-offs so as not to split the vote against the far-right party.

Here's what you need to know:

What does France's far-right say on LGBTQ+ rights?

The RN has voted against progressive LGBTQ+ rights legislation, both in France's two houses of parliament, and in the European parliament.

The RN has also opposed same-sex adoption, surrogacy and in-vitro fertilisation for lesbian couples, as well as a ban on practices that seek to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, known as "conversion therapy".

However, the party has sought to reposition itself, including gay members among its ranks and saying it wants to combat homophobia.