  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Climate activists say U.N. restricting protest at COP28

Megan Rowling profile picture

Megan Rowling

Published: 1 hours and 24 mins ago

Climate activists protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 3, 2023

Climate activists protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 3, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al Sudani

What’s the context?

Climate activists say the U.N. has restricted when and where they can protest at COP28 and banned some phrases about the war in Gaza

  • Advocacy groups say protest language censored on Gaza
  • Activists must seek U.N. approval for COP28 demonstrations
  • U.N. says committed to uphold summit participants' rights

DUBAI - Activists at the COP28 U.N. climate summit in Dubai said on Friday they had been unable to express their views freely on the Gaza conflict and that their climate protests had been affected by restrictions on when and where they could be held.

Tasneem Essop, head of Climate Action Network International, a network of civil society groups, said the U.N. climate secretariat (U.N. Climate Change) had prohibited demonstrators from using certain phrases with relation to the war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, including "ceasefire now".

She and Asad Rehman, executive director of UK-based social justice group War on Want, said other activists had been stopped from wearing scarves, badges and lanyards showing support for Palestinians, and U.N. security staff had confiscated them.

Want to hear more under-reported stories from the frontlines of the climate emergency? Subscribe to our Climate. Change. newsletter.

While wearing those items, they told reporters at COP28 that they had been negotiating with U.N. Climate Change over the rules, which they said had been changing daily.

"We were promised that our rights as civil society would be protected here - and everything that we have tried to do has been within the U.N. rules," said Rehman, adding that the situation had made it hard to communicate advocacy messages.

"We as civil society are the ears, eyes and voice of peoples around the world and that's why we're here at this COP."

German climate activist, Luisa Neubauer, participates in a protest demanding that Germany does more to phase out fossil fuels, at the German pavilion at COP28, on the sidelines of the World Leaders Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 2, 2023
Go DeeperNo more promises: Young climate activists demand COP28 action
People walk outside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 3, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Jack Graham
Go DeeperHow could a COP28 climate deal advance protection of nature?
A person walks past a '#COP28' sign during The Changemaker Majlis, a one-day CEO-level thought leadership workshop focused on climate action, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 1, 2023
Go Deeper
New Tab Icon
COP28: What’s ahead for climate change action?

The COP28 conference site is designated as U.N. territory, and it is subject to U.N. rules, not those of the host country.

U.N. Climate Change said in a statement it was "committed to upholding the rights of all participants, to ensure that everyone's perspectives are heard and their contributions to the climate challenge are recognised".

It added that inside the "Blue Zone" - the area of the conference where the negotiations take place - "space is available for participants to assemble peacefully and make their voices heard on climate-related issues".

That is done in line with longstanding U.N. guidelines and "adherence to international human rights norms and principles," the statement said.

Essop and Rehman said activists had not had their protest messages on climate change issues - such as calls to end fossil fuel use - vetoed by the U.N. climate secretariat.

A climate march and rally planned for Saturday afternoon inside the Blue Zone would proceed as planned, they added.

But, they said, the largest zone for daily civil society demonstrations at the talks had been replaced by a water fountain, and lunchtime protest time slots had been cancelled by the U.N., citing concerns over heat.

"Our experience in this COP, in this Blue Zone, has been way more difficult and restrictive than any other time," said Essop.

Activists 'not welcomed'

Katharina Rall, a researcher with Human Rights Watch, said her team had spent a week negotiating a demonstration in support of environmental rights defenders, which will likely now happen.

But such efforts were soaking up time that would otherwise be spent on advocacy, she said.

"This is concerning for the outcome of the (COP28) conference, and it is concerning beyond that because it means we keep climate activists having to fight for their rights instead of really being able to do the work they need to do," she said.

Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 6, 2023

Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 6, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 6, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

German youth activist Luisa Neubauer told Context the conference areas where protests are permitted were too far away from the main political negotiations, too small and subject to time restrictions, while U.N. security staff had not allowed young people to sit on the floor during meetings.

"This is not a place where we feel welcomed as activists," she said. "This is the story of this COP."

Rall, from Human Rights Watch, said it had not been possible to hold civil society marches and demonstrations outside the COP28 venue as is customary during the annual summit, because the UAE does not permit protests.

U.N. Climate Change said it had received 167 submissions for climate actions at COP28, surpassing the number last year.

As of the first week of COP28, 88 of those actions had been successfully executed, or an average of 14 per day, with seven cancelled by the organisers, five identified as duplicates, and the rest to be processed for future dates, it said.

In a small number of cases, the secretariat is working with those requesting actions "to ensure that the code of conduct can be adhered to", it added.

Sebastien Duyck, senior attorney with the Center for International Environmental Law, said freedom of assembly and freedom of speech had been compromised at COP28.

"This is having a terrible impact on all of the civil society delegates here, because it leaves (them) second-guessing what they can say without getting in trouble, constantly trying to ... understand how far to go," he told media on Friday.

He and others said they were concerned the fraught situation would set a precedent for COP climate conferences to come.

"We call on the United Nations to really reconsider these approaches," he added.

(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Jon Hemming)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

A person walks past a '#COP28' sign during The Changemaker Majlis, a one-day CEO-level thought leadership workshop focused on climate action, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 1, 2023

Part of:

COP28: What’s ahead for climate change action?

Fossil fuels, funding, adaptation and reparations for the world's poorest will be key debates at the U.N. climate summit in Dubai

Updated: November 28, 2023

Tags

  • Adaptation
  • Government aid
  • Climate finance
  • Climate policy
  • Youth climate movement
  • Climate inequality
  • Loss and damage
  • Communicating climate change
  • Climate solutions

Featured Podcast

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Climate activists protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 3, 2023
Climate JusticeClimate activists say U.N. restricting protest at COP28
German climate activist, Luisa Neubauer, participates in a protest demanding that Germany does more to phase out fossil fuels, at the German pavilion at COP28, on the sidelines of the World Leaders Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 2, 2023
Climate JusticeNo more promises: Young climate activists demand COP28 action
A fisherman stands in silhouette behind a boat on San Salvador Island, Masinloc in Zambales Province in the Philippines. Fishermen on the island say China’s attempts to block them from fishing at the Scarborough Shoal is costing them money and threatening their livelihoods. Nov. 16, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Kathleen Limayo
Socioeconomic InclusionFilipino fishermen caught in debt net in South China Sea row
Newly recruited garment workers practice stitching at a textile factory of Texport Industries in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Net ZeroHow to fix the carbon crisis in fast fashion
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Britain's King Charles, and officials pose for a family photo during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
  1. 1

    Where were the women at COP28's World Climate Action Summit?

  2. 2

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  3. 3

    Why is COP28 being held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates?

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

  6. 6

    Indigenous Filipinos fight plans to build a dam on their land

Most Read

  1. 1

    Where were the women at COP28's World Climate Action Summit?

  2. 2

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  3. 3

    Why is COP28 being held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates?

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages