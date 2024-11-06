Donald Trump is president. What does it mean for climate change?

He slammed the Democrats' "Green New Scam" - now Donald Trump will use his second term to roll back U.S. climate action

LONDON - Donald Trump's successful bid for a second term as U.S. president is expected to have a major impact on climate action, both at home and abroad.

Although gaining little attention on the campaign trail, Trump's environmental views differed starkly from those of his opponent Kamala Harris, who had supported accelerating green projects introduced by her boss, President Joe Biden.

Trump, whose campaign won significant donations from oil companies, has been an outspoken critic of Biden's climate plans and is expected to pull back from several green commitments.

What is Trump expected to do on climate change?

Trump has promised to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, the international pact to limit average temperature rise to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6° Fahrenheit) and ideally 1.5°C (2.7°F).

Domestically, Trump plans to rescind Biden's clean energy regulations and has pledged to axe any unspent funds in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as well a possible end to the bill's $7,500 tax credit towards buying an electric vehicle.

The IRA provides billions of dollars in clean energy subsidies and investments to cut planet-heating emissions.

Trump has lambasted the measures as a "Green New Scam".

Fully repealing the law, however, would require a vote in Congress, a move that analysts say could fall foul of Republicans whose states benefitted from investment and jobs.