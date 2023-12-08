  • Powered by
No more promises: Young climate activists demand COP28 action

Bukola Adebayo profile picture

Bukola Adebayo

Published: 4 hours and 59 mins ago

German climate activist, Luisa Neubauer, participates in a protest demanding that Germany does more to phase out fossil fuels, at the German pavilion at COP28, on the sidelines of the World Leaders Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 2, 2023

German climate activist, Luisa Neubauer, participates in a protest demanding that Germany does more to phase out fossil fuels, at the German pavilion at COP28, on the sidelines of the World Leaders Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 2, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

What’s the context?

Young climate change activists at COP28 call on governments to phase out fossil fuels to protect their future

  • Stop new fossil fuel projects, campaigners demand
  • Activists want a COP28 deal on fossil fuel phase-out
  • Campaigner calls for more support for loss and damage

DUBAI – Frustrated by slow action on ending the use of planet-heating fossil fuels, young climate change activists at COP28 in Dubai have called on countries to stop financing new coal, oil and gas projects and commit to transitioning to a clean energy future.

German activist Luisa Neubauer said that despite the scientific evidence that fossil fuels are fuelling climate change and nations are still stalling on phasing them out.

Neubauer said many governments make climate change pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at annual U.N. climate summits only to fund oil and gas projects afterwards, undermining global goals to transition to net-zero emissions.

"That's not how you will put anyone else under pressure. We need a commitment to stop any new fossil fuel project, to end the financing of any new fossil fuel project ... and to make sure that money and capacity are being spent on going fully renewable everywhere," Neubauer told Context.

The 26-year-old campaigner said hosting COP28 in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates was politically challenging and the record number of fossil fuel lobbyists and interests at the summit cast doubt on the integrity of the UAE's leadership to deliver a deal.

The UAE COP28 president has said he is "laser-focused" on delivering an outcome that will put the world on track to rein in global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious limit enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Fossil fuel phase-out

An unprecedented number of fossil fuel lobbyists - about 2,450 - have been granted access to the summit where world leaders, experts and campaigners are calling for a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels and accelerated emissions reductions to brake worsening extreme weather and rising seas.

In a report released on Wednesday that recommends phasing out fossil fuels by 2050, scientists warned the natural world is at risk of five climatic tipping points that could lead to abrupt or irreversible change to the planet.

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate participates in a demonstration against fossil fuels, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 5, 2023

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate participates in a demonstration against fossil fuels, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate participates in a demonstration against fossil fuels, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate said extreme weather events such as flooding and cyclones have destroyed many homes and farms in her native Uganda, pushing more people into poverty.

Nakate said young people are growing weary of negotiations that do not result in reducing emissions and fossil fuels - the main bones of contention at successive climate change talks.

"The first thing we should do to reduce loss and damage is to stop digging up and buying new coal, oil and gas. All of the flashy announcements about promised funding ... will mean little if countries continue to expand fossil fuel development," she said.

An early draft of the COP28 deal released on Tuesday lists three possible action points for tackling fossil fuels: "an orderly and just phase-out", accelerating efforts towards phasing out "unabated" fossil fuels, and a third that would avoid mentioning fossil fuels in the COP28 decision.

On Friday's "Youth Day" at the COP28 venue, a network of hundreds of youth that feeds into the U.N. climate talks noted in a report that young people have been demanding that their governments directly involve them in climate policy processes.

It said that while countries had been making a growing effort to respond, such as including youth in their delegations at the negotiations, "there is much progress to be made".

Shamma Al Mazrui, COP28's "Youth Climate Champion" and the UAE's minister of community development, told media the role of young people in COP28 was not "tokenistic", and the summit has focused on boosting climate education and green skills for them.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development of the United Arab Emirates and COP28 Youth Climate Champion, addresses a press conference on the importance of engaging the youth in climate diplomacy, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 8, 2023

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development of the United Arab Emirates and COP28 Youth Climate Champion, addresses a press conference on the importance of engaging the youth in climate diplomacy, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 8, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development of the United Arab Emirates and COP28 Youth Climate Champion, addresses a press conference on the importance of engaging the youth in climate diplomacy, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 8, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Before COP28, a statement crafted by children and youth from more than 160 countries was handed to the UAE COP28 presidency including demands for a "just, equitable and secure transition to a fossil fuel phase-out" and more financial support to help vulnerable communities cope with the impacts of climate change.

Climate anxiety

Speaking in Dubai on Wednesday, Nakate said developed nations should increase financing for loss and damage to support hard-hit communities across Africa, which contributes a relatively small amount to global emissions, as well as funding to help the transition to cleaner energy.

Slow progress in reducing emissions is creating more anxiety among young people, who are shouldering the burden of rising levels of fossil fuel-driven pollution on their health and communities, said Omnia El Omrani, youth envoy for the Egyptian COP27 president.

"Young people feel overwhelmed and burned out due to the crushing uncertainty of inheriting a future that we did not create," she told COP28 delegates.

Nonetheless, there were youth protests at the COP28 venue on Friday calling for an end to fossil fuels that is "fast, fair, forever" and pressing for climate justice and human rights.

Neubauer called on young campaigners to build cross-border alliances to monitor and obstruct fossil fuel operations.

"We have seen a lot of climate disasters, not just in the Global South, but even in some countries in the Global North," Nakate said. "So we as young people have a responsibility to raise awareness about the crisis, but also to work and transform our communities."

(Reporting by Bukola Adebayo; additional reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Jon Hemming)

A person walks past a '#COP28' sign during The Changemaker Majlis, a one-day CEO-level thought leadership workshop focused on climate action, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 1, 2023

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Britain's King Charles, and officials pose for a family photo during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
