Venezuelan migrants face decisions about returning to their homeland or staying where they have settled.

BOGOTA, Colombia - With the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, millions of Venezuelan migrants who fled economic and political turmoil are wondering what the future will bring.

From the streets of Miami in the United States to Bolivar Square in Colombia's capital, Venezuelans celebrated, chanting "freedom" over the ouster of the leader who oversaw one of the world's largest migration exoduses in recent history.

But among those in Venezuela's vast diaspora, that celebratory mood is mixed with worries over what's to come after the capture of Maduro, who appeared in shackles to plead not guilty on Monday to narcotics charges in New York.

Many migrants face decisions about returning to their homeland or remaining in the countries where they have settled.

Here are key facts about Venezuela's diaspora and the reactions to Maduro's ousting:

What caused the Venezuelan refugee and migrant crisis?

Venezuela's highly oil-dependent economy began collapsing after a 2014 crash of oil prices left it unable to maintain its socialist economic system.

Stringent price controls introduced by Maduro's government created severe shortages of food and medicine and, coupled with hyperinflation, left Venezuelans unable to afford even the most basic needs in the once-prosperous nation.

The resulting economic and humanitarian crisis has driven nearly eight million people, about 20% of the population, to flee since 2014 in the largest mass migration in Latin American history, according to the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR).

In 2018, inflation exceeded 1 million percent. The bolivar currency became so worthless that bills were used to make trinkets and souvenirs.

Massive anti-government street protests aimed at ousting Maduro took place in 2016 and 2019, bringing violence and unrest that prompted more Venezuelans to flee.

The U.S. has considered Maduro an illegitimate dictator since he declared victory in a 2018 election marred by irregularities, allegations which the government has denied.

Despite some economic improvements and lower inflation, most Venezuelans still struggle to make ends meet.