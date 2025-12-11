Climate change in court: cases to watch in 2026

Lawyer of Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya, who is suing German energy utility RWE, Roda Verheyen speaks to the press, on the day of the verdict of the high regional German court in Hamm, Germany, May 28, 2025. REUTERS/Theresa Kroeger

What’s the context? Lawsuits are reshaping climate justice following landmark 2025 rulings, with cases rising in the Global South.

BRUSSELS - The number of climate lawsuits is growing - at times reaching the highest courts and scoring big wins, too - as politics and diplomacy struggle to coerce countries into climate action. From Peru to the Philippines, plaintiffs are increasingly turning to the law to win justice where negotiations fail, a trend sent to continue in the year ahead. "We're going to see more cases come forward as we just saw with COP30 (climate talks), negotiations are not delivering at the scale we need," Joie Chowdhury, senior attorney at the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), told Context in a phone interview. What's the big picture and how did we get here? Activists, scientists, students, farmers and Indigenous people have all filed lawsuits against governments and fossil fuel companies, aiming to hold them to account for floods, droughts or heatwaves caused or exacerbated by climate change. Lawyers say the fact that cases are now reaching the highest courts is significant - with rulings and opinions delivering clear interpretations of how governments and companies must limit and adapt to climate change. "What was a moral imperative 10 years ago has become a legal imperative. Now the courts are catching up," said Sarah Mead, co-director of the Climate Litigation Network.

Where are climate cases becoming more common? More than 200 new cases were filed in 2024, according to a United Nations report. Since the first climate case was filed in 1986, a total of 3,000 cases had been lodged across 60 countries by June 2025. Climate litigation is growing in the Global South, which accounts for almost 60% of cases filed since 2020. With 135 cases, Brazil has the third largest number of any country, and has considered more compensation claims than any other nation for climate-related damages, such as illegal deforestation. The United States remains the most litigious, with 1,986 cases filed to June 2025. As well as targeting energy companies, plaintiffs are now filing cases against animal farming and transport, as well as the food and retail sectors.