How we feed the world through climate change is one the biggest challenges of our times but new data shows that funds are lacking

Lauren Baker is deputy director of the Global Alliance for the Future of Food and Rosinah Mbenya is country coordinator of PELUM-Participatory Ecological Land Use Management Association, based in Kenya.

As the COP29 U.N. climate summit enters week two of negotiations in Baku, global leaders are working against the clock to finalise a new finance package to determine how much money will be delivered for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

If the world is to have a chance at halting and reversing the alarming acceleration of the climate crisis, developing countries and frontline communities, in particular, need more money to adapt to climate change and implement solutions to phase out fossil fuels.

A glance at recent headlines from around the world shows how severely the climate crisis is hitting food systems.

Droughts, floods, heatwaves, and storms have stacked the odds against smallholder farmers, fishers, pastoralists, and Indigenous peoples, putting livelihoods and food security at threat. Industrial agriculture is responsible for a third of global polluting emissions and around 15% of fossil fossils go into food systems each year.

But how much of public climate finance flows into transforming food systems?

A new report by the Global Alliance for the Future of Food reveals a concerning trend: While overall public climate finance doubled between 2017 and 2022 (from $321 billion to $640 billion), the portion of funding going towards food systems has fallen from 3% to 2.5% in the same time period.

Furthermore, sustainable food systems — practices based on agroecological and regenerative approaches — received only 1.5% of public climate funding.