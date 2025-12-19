Myanmar’s new era of digital oppression

If the world ignores Myanmar now, it will see the same digital oppression replicated elsewhere.

Wai Phyo Myint is a Myanmar digital rights advocate and Asia Pacific Policy Analyst at Access Now.

The Myanmar military’s digital oppression is no longer a local or isolated crisis. It is reaching an unprecedented level of tyranny that may now rank among the world’s most extreme forms of digital authoritarianism.

The military has announced plans to hold a general election on December 28, which has been widely regarded as a sham to keep the military in power.

A combination of legal reforms, expansive surveillance infrastructure, and increasingly restrictive digital controls signals that Myanmar is entering a new phase of digital darkness, in which oppression is more automated through advanced technologies, more severe, and far harder to resist.

Planting the seed of global internet shutdown tactics

The Myanmar military was one of the world’s earliest adopters of deliberate, politically motivated internet shutdowns, planting the early seeds of today’s global internet blackout tactics, with its first shutdown in 2007.

Since then, the Myanmar military has ranked among the world’s worst offenders of internet shutdowns for the last five years with at least 420 shutdowns - which cloaked at least 645 airstrikes in civilian areas.

These measures have isolated people in conflict areas, cutting them off from the rest of the world and denying them access to aid and basic needs such as food, education, and funds.

The military’s approach has evolved from an initial digital coup marked by blanket nationwide internet shutdowns at the beginning of the government overthrow in February 2021 into systematic, highly technical, and targeted digital censorship and oppression.

Today, the junta deploys sophisticated surveillance technologies, including national firewalls, e-ID and biometric databases, and AI-embedded facial recognition CCTV systems. These tools enabled real-time and targeted monitoring, censorship, oppression against journalists, activists, and any anti-junta activities and speech.