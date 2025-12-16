Passport for fashion aims to end industry greenwashing

Passport for textiles could verify green claims as global fashion seeks to reduce its environmental footprint.

'Passports' for EU-bound clothes from 2027

Data aims to verify green claims, stop greenwashing

Onboarding smaller businesses a challenge

DHAKA - Clothes destined for Europe could soon require digital passports to prove their green credentials, opening a new era of transparency for the world's $1.7-trillion fashion industry.

Consumers will be able to scan QR codes or electronic tags to see the garments' digital product passports (DPPs) and check if a fashion brand's green claims are true.

The passports will tell consumers what the clothes are made of, how much energy, water and chemicals were used to make them, and who took part in each stage of their production.

Textile suppliers from Bangladesh, the world's second largest apparel exporter, may need to implement an initial version of the passport as early as 2027, according to analysis by the European Parliamentary Research Service.

"As consumers place a higher premium on sustainability and transparency, the digital product passport could be a key tool to provide granular records about the environmental footprint of each piece of cloth - starting from the cotton field to finished garment," said Asif Ibrahim, vice chairman of the Dhaka-based apparel manufacturing company Newage Group of Industries.

But Ibrahim said smaller manufacturers were far from ready to fulfill the stringent, new European Union (EU) needs, which aim to stop manufacturers overclaiming their green credentials.

From payroll information to material certifications, fashion makers already provide reams of data about labour and environmental standards to meet buyers' requirements and audits.

Yet a 2023 report by the British-based NGO Greenpeace said some brands and suppliers had misled consumers - for instance highlighting their recycling record, even if most of the 'recycled' fibre came from plastic bottles not textile scraps.

"Providing authentic and traceable data from across the supply chain is key to stop the problem of greenwashing," said Rezwan Ahmed, CEO of Aus Bangla Jutex Ltd, a company producing bags, caps and aprons from recycled and organic cotton.