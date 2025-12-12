Q&A: Marriage equality in US at risk, says Michigan's top lawyer

The state's attorney general says efforts to undo Obergefell ruling continue after the Supreme Court rejected a bid to overturn it.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court will likely overturn the nation's decade-old ruling that legalised same-sex marriage unless significant changes are made to the court, Michigan's attorney general said.

The top court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, rejected a bid in November by Kim Davis, a former county official in Kentucky who was sued by a gay couple for refusing to issue marriage licences, to reconsider the Obergefell ruling, named for the lead plaintiff in the landmark 2015 decision.

At least 30 states, including Michigan, have constitutional or legislative bans on same-sex marriage that are not enforced due to Obergefell.

Democrat Dana Nessel, the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to statewide office in Michigan, represented a gay couple challenging the state's ban on same-sex adoption in 2014, which was later consolidated with the Obergefell case.

Context met with Nessel during the 2025 International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in Washington to hear her take on the future of same-sex marriage during a year of backpedalling on rights since Donald Trump's inauguration.

How concerned are you about the possibility of Obergefell being overturned?

In 2018, I ran an ad where I was talking about how, now that Justice Kavanaugh was on the Supreme Court, they had enough votes to overturn Roe. And everybody was like, 'Oh the hysteria, you're overreacting, there's no way.'

But I knew it was only a matter of time, and people who closely observed the court understood: that's why they're there.

So when people now say, 'You're being overdramatic, telling everybody that Obergefell is going to be overturned' - yeah, it is.

It will happen unless there are some significant changes made to the court.

In states like mine, where we do have a constitutional amendment on the books, I keep encouraging people ... to try to repeal the constitutional ban.

But we'll see other efforts to not necessarily directly attack Obergefell, but diminish the rights of same-sex couples as opposed to opposite-sex couples: to allow employers to discriminate, to allow healthcare facilities to discriminate.

We're already seeing those cases now in Michigan.