Renewable energy boomed in 2025, but so did fossil fuels

LONDON - The world's reliance on burning planet-heating fossil fuels for energy showed few signs of relenting in 2025, but neither has the acceleration of renewable energy.

Despite countries agreeing to transition away from fossil fuels two years ago, the use of coal, oil and gas has remained stubbornly high - driving record carbon dioxide emissions, according to the Global Carbon Project compiled by scientists.

But this year also saw renewable energy expand, driven by solar power which grew by nearly a third in the first half of 2025, according to the think tank Ember Energy.

Here's what you need to know.

Renewables overtake coal for the first time

For the first time, solar power made up a larger share of the electricity mix than coal in the first half of this year, according to the Ember report, marking a key moment in the world's efforts to transition to clean energy.

More than half of the record growth in solar generation took place in China, followed by the United States and the European Union, the report said.

The surge helped to meet the world's growing energy demand in 2025, according to Ember.

But solar's share in electricity generation is still small - growing to 8.8% in the first six months of this year from 6.9% in the same period of 2024.