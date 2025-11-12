Brazil promotes biofuels at COP30, but how clean are they?

Countries are betting big on biofuels, but critics say it could deepen food insecurity and fuel new climate risks.

Biofuel boom gains global momentum, key theme at COP30

India hits 20% ethanol blend early but faces backlash

Brazil aims for COP30 target to quadruple sustainable fuels

NEW DELHI - At the U.N. COP30 climate summit in Brazil, several countries are pushing for more biofuels, made from crops like sugarcane and maize, as cleaner and cheaper substitutes for petrol.

At a pre-COP30 meeting in its capital last month, Brazil, backed by Japan, Italy and India, called for the quadrupling of global sustainable fuel production, including biofuels, by 2035.

Yet environmentalists warn that clearing more land to grow crops for biofuels could increase greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation and undermine food security.

What are biofuels?

Made from crops or organic waste, biofuels can be used in traditional vehicles like cars, trucks, aircraft and ships as a substitute for fossil fuels, which the International Energy Agency (IEA) says still power more than 90% of global transport.

Biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel are non-toxic, biodegradable and generally emit fewer harmful particulates and sulphur dioxide than petrol or diesel.

Why are countries investing in them?

Many countries are boosting local production through mandates to mix biofuels with gasoline and diesel.

Globally, biofuel production has increased nine fold since 2000, and in 2023 G20 nations launched the Global Biofuel Alliance to expand the use of these fuels.

That year, nearly 200 million tons of bioethanol and biodiesel were produced globally.

Which countries produce biofuels?

Brazil and the United States remain top producers, but developing nations are catching up fast.

India is one of the world's fastest adopters of biofuels and this year began selling petrol mixed with 20% ethanol, five years ahead of its schedule.