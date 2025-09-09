Is the EU-Mercosur trade deal bad for the planet?

As Trump tariffs bite, Brussels pursues new trade, but critics say an accord with South American countries will cost the climate.

BRUSSELS - The European Commission sent its long-negotiated trade deal with South America's Mercosur countries to EU decision makers for approval last week, hoping to close the chapter on decades of thorny talks.

The deal, struck in December, would lower tariffs between the EU and Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, creating one of the largest free trade zones in the world. It also aims to counter the tariffs raised by U.S. President Donald Trump, which threaten to choke international trade.

While the deal is worth billions of dollars in exports, members of the Mercosur bloc, which is also called the Southern Common Market, are home to the Amazon rainforest, where agricultural products like beef and soy are major drivers of deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss.

The trade negotiations spanned 25 years, complicated by political and environmental concerns, as well as the evolving global economy.

Though the text includes climate commitments, it faces resistance from green groups and politicians who say that it lacks teeth and could fuel carbon-intensive agriculture and forest loss and undermine the EU's own green goals.

Here's what you need to know:

What is the deal, and what are the environmental safeguards?

The aim of the pact is to remove trade barriers and make it easier to sell goods between the two blocs, secure EU access to Latin America's critical minerals and cushion the blow of U.S. tariffs.

This would entail Mercosur removing duties on 91% of EU exports, including for cars that are currently subject to a rate of 35%, over the next 15 years. The EU would progressively remove duties on 92% of Mercosur exports over 10 years.

The European Commission says the deal would help shape global trade rules in line with the "highest EU standards", including commitments on sustainable fisheries and binding commitments to tackle deforestation.

Green groups say that weak provisions in the text make sustainability measures unenforceable and point to recent legislation in Brazil that weakens environmental protections.