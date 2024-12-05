President Lula is helping Indigenous communities sell food to the government, but a backlash from Congress puts them at risk of eviction

"It was brutal. We broke a lot of draw hoes here", the chief recalled, standing on the now-arable cropland wedged between a trucking road and a small patch of forest.

Herds of cattle had pounded the ground, making it rock hard, a common problem in Mato Grosso do Sul state, a powerhouse for beef, soybean, corn and sugar-cane.

Reoccupied by the Indigenous community in the last two decades, the degraded land has been restored for farming with a lot of hard work.

LARANJEIRA ÑANDERU - Chief Farid Mariano walks proudly amid the trees, vegetables and roots growing in the Laranjeira Ñanderu territory in Brazil's Midwest, retaken by his Guarani and Kaiowá community from a private rancher.

Indigenous farming like the Guarani and Kaiowá community’s is a largely unexplored alternative for Brazil to increase food production in degraded pastures and slow the destruction of natural areas like forests and wetlands, destruction that is the country’s main source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Boosting the effort recently has been a shift in a federal programme that makes it possible for the Guarani and Kaiowá and other Indigenous communities to sell food to the government without having secured land titles.

Indigenous people hardly ever access this type of credit. Most subsidies are directed to dominant farm models connected to deforestation, according to an analysis of government data by the Forests & Finance Coalition of NGOs, which aims to improve policies and regulations in the financial sector.

Backlash looms

Under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil is trying to position itself as a global climate leader, using its recent presidency of the G20 group of major economies and the upcoming U.N. COP30 climate summit in 2025 to call for more finance for the environment.

But a backlash looms, as Brazil's Congress is pushing to outlaw dozens of recent Indigenous reoccupations such as Laranjeira Ñanderu, which is producing food with government support while waiting to be fully recognised.

Under the subsidy program for Indigenous farmers, an effort to end the clearing of trees and encourage the regeneration of depleted farmland, each producer may sell up to 30,000 reais ($4,949) a year worth of products to the government, which distributes it to vulnerable communities, prisons, schools, universities and military institutions.

The effort is part of Brazil's Food Acquisition Programme, an initiative launched in 2003 and began focusing on Indigenous people last year.

According to government data, just 5% – 70 million reais out of 1.4 billion reais – spent since July 2023 by the Food Acquisition Programme went to Indigenous farming.

The program allows the Guarani and Kaiowá to provide food for vulnerable communities in the nearby city of Rio Brilhante, where earlier efforts were met with suspicion and hostility.

"Once we tried to sell watermelons, cassava, in the city, and people asked if it was really from our crops or if we had stolen it. We didn't sell anything", said Lileia Pedro de Almeida, a Guarani-Kaiowá leader and human sciences student.

This year, however, Almeida sold the government about 800 reais worth of papaya, bananas and cassava, she told Context.

"For me, it is a great victory to be able to say that the village is nurturing the city", she said, seated in the shade of an "óga pysy" - a huge thatched, triangular-roofed ceremonial house at the center of the territory.

Prohibitive bureaucracy and a lack of expertise from financial institutions in dealing with Indigenous agriculture can make it difficult for them to access conventional credit, said Jeferson Straatmann, senior analyst on socio-biodiversity economics at advocacy Instituto Socioambiental.

"All financing schemes are targeted to agribusinesses, especially cattle ranching", he said, rather than "socially and biologically diverse agriculture".