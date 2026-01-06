US abortion policy under Trump 2.0 one year on
Anti- abortion activists face pro-planned parenthood and pro-abortion activists outside the court in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 26, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
What’s the context?
New abortion restrictions proliferate in post-Roe U.S. under Trump.
- Budget bill targets Planned Parenthood, abortion providers
- FDA approves new generic abortion drug
- States continue to pursue new restrictions post-Roe
RICHMOND, Virginia - Nearly one year into President Donald Trump's second term, U.S. abortion laws are now a hodgepodge of duelling restrictions and protections, stemming largely from the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision to end what had been a constitutional right.
Both the federal government and individual states have continued to roll back abortion rights, with more than a dozen U.S. states now banning abortion up to four months after the start of pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research group.
While Trump pledged on the campaign trail to promote reproductive options like in vitro fertilization (IVF), his administration has swiftly cracked down on abortion rights through measures ranging from restricting access to veterans, to pursuing the defunding of Planned Parenthood, a non-profit group that provides a range of sexual health services, including abortions.
Shortly after taking office, Trump also pardoned about two dozen anti-abortion advocates who had been convicted of violating a law intended to promote free access to abortion clinics.
Where does abortion policy in the U.S. stand one year into Trump 2.0? Here's what to know:
Planned Parenthood 'defunding'
Through Trump's "One Big Beautiful" budget bill, he and congressional Republicans followed through on a cause anti-abortion groups had been championing for years: the cutting of federal funds for the abortion rights group Planned Parenthood.
"The Trump administration is committed to stopping ... taxpayer dollars pushing ideology on everyday Americans," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement to Context.
The budget bill cut federal funding for the group by restricting the use of Medicaid funds, the federal-state health care system for the poor, for nonprofit abortion providers.
The bill "is just a massive blow to access," said Ryan Stitzlein, vice president of political and government relations at Reproductive Freedom for All, an abortion rights advocacy group.
"(It's) not just affecting states that have bans (on) abortion or restrictions on abortion, that's impacting states that have voted to protect access, or have protected access through statute," he said.
Anti-abortion advocacy groups, though, hailed the move.
"To me, after so many years of being funded, that was a big win for the pro-life community," said Jor-El Godsey, president of Heartbeat International.
Veterans' access to abortion
After proposing a rule in August to restrict abortion access to veterans, the Department of Veterans Affairs is no longer providing access to abortion to veterans on VA health care plans, citing recent Justice Department legal guidance, according to the news outlet MS Now, formerly MSNBC.
The Center for Reproductive Rights, a research and advocacy group, said the move amounted to an effective national ban on abortion for veterans.
"Everyone should be appalled by this heartless policy," said Nancy Northup, the group's president and CEO. "President Trump said he would leave abortion to the states, but he continues to seize new opportunities to restrict it nationally."
The Justice Department opinion states that the VA is not legally authorized to provide abortions and the VA is complying with it immediately, said VA press secretary Peter Kasperowicz.
"DOJ's opinion is consistent with VA's proposed rule, which continues to work its way through the regulatory process," Kasperowicz said.
Abortion medication
Anti-abortion advocates had hoped Trump would use his administrative tools to crack down on abortion pills, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October approved a new generic form of mifepristone, one of the most commonly used drugs in medication abortions.
The FDA is also planning to delay a more detailed safety study on abortion medication until after this year's midterm elections, according to a recent report in Bloomberg.
If FDA Commissioner Marty Makary is slow-walking the study for political reasons it is "misguided", said Kelsey Pritchard, from the anti-abortion nonprofit advocacy group SBA Pro-Life America, who also said it was disappointing the administration had not moved to further restrict Biden-era rules allowing for the mail order of abortion drugs.
"The FDA Commissioner Makary has done things to make it even worse like approve a new generic mifepristone," Pritchard said.
Assertions that the FDA is slow-walking the review for political purposes are baseless, said Emily G. Hilliard, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"FDA takes the time necessary to conduct comprehensive scientific reviews, and that is what Dr. Makary is ensuring as part of the department's commitment to gold-standard science and evidence-based reviews," Hilliard said.
Legal attacks
Since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in 2022, conservative-leaning states have continued to push for further restrictions on abortion, including punishments for out-of-state doctors offering to provide them to women fleeing new crackdowns.
Nineteen states now have either near-total abortion bans, or bans on abortion of up to 12 weeks after the start of pregnancy, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health research group.
Eight states do not have an exception for rape or incest, and six states do not have a health exception for the pregnant person, according to the foundation.
"We've seen a lot of states have an even stronger focus on criminalisation and essentially bringing the criminal legal system into reproductive health care," said Kimya Forouzan, principal state policy advisor with the Guttmacher Institute.
"We've seen several states introduce legislation that, for example, attaches criminal penalties to the distribution of medication abortion pills in the state. Or we've seen things kind of adjacent to that like categorizing medication abortion pills as controlled substances, for example," Forouzan said.
A woman in Kentucky, which has a strict abortion ban, was charged in January with fetal homicide after apparently aborting her pregnancy at home using medication she had purchased online, according to WKYT News.
At the same time, Democrat-led states like California and Illinois have moved in the other direction by taking steps like enshrining a right to abortion into state constitutions and passing laws that seek to protect doctors and abortion providers from being prosecuted elsewhere.
Voters in Virginia and Nevada could also decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into their respective states' constitutions this year, while voters in Missouri are set to weigh in on whether to repeal that right from the state's constitution.
(Reporting by David Sherfinski; Editing by Anastasia Moloney and Jon Hemming.)
