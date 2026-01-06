US abortion policy under Trump 2.0 one year on

Budget bill targets Planned Parenthood, abortion providers

FDA approves new generic abortion drug

States continue to pursue new restrictions post-Roe

RICHMOND, Virginia - Nearly one year into President Donald Trump's second term, U.S. abortion laws are now a hodgepodge of duelling restrictions and protections, stemming largely from the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision to end what had been a constitutional right.

Both the federal government and individual states have continued to roll back abortion rights, with more than a dozen U.S. states now banning abortion up to four months after the start of pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research group.

While Trump pledged on the campaign trail to promote reproductive options like in vitro fertilization (IVF), his administration has swiftly cracked down on abortion rights through measures ranging from restricting access to veterans, to pursuing the defunding of Planned Parenthood, a non-profit group that provides a range of sexual health services, including abortions.

Shortly after taking office, Trump also pardoned about two dozen anti-abortion advocates who had been convicted of violating a law intended to promote free access to abortion clinics.

Where does abortion policy in the U.S. stand one year into Trump 2.0? Here's what to know:

Planned Parenthood 'defunding'

Through Trump's "One Big Beautiful" budget bill, he and congressional Republicans followed through on a cause anti-abortion groups had been championing for years: the cutting of federal funds for the abortion rights group Planned Parenthood.

"The Trump administration is committed to stopping ... taxpayer dollars pushing ideology on everyday Americans," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement to Context.

The budget bill cut federal funding for the group by restricting the use of Medicaid funds, the federal-state health care system for the poor, for nonprofit abortion providers.

The bill "is just a massive blow to access," said Ryan Stitzlein, vice president of political and government relations at Reproductive Freedom for All, an abortion rights advocacy group.

"(It's) not just affecting states that have bans (on) abortion or restrictions on abortion, that's impacting states that have voted to protect access, or have protected access through statute," he said.

Anti-abortion advocacy groups, though, hailed the move.

"To me, after so many years of being funded, that was a big win for the pro-life community," said Jor-El Godsey, president of Heartbeat International.